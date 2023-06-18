Second Arlington Juneteenth Celebration brings soul and song

Displays of culture were at the forefront of the Levitt Pavilion’s Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, highlighting the fabric woven into the Black community through sounds, taste and art.
The family-friendly event was a joint effort between the Arlington chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., Service First Initiatives Inc. and Levitt Pavilion. Performances by The Frank Sutton Fusion Project, Igimèjí and New Breed Brass Band scored the event as attendees walked through streets filled with Black-owned businesses.
The festivities commemorated the events which occurred on June 19, 1865. On this date, more than two months after the end of the Civil War, and more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation, slaves in Galveston received news of a federal order that granted them their freedom. In 2021, President Joe Biden signed legislation making it a federal holiday.
Jerry Farmer, president of the Arlington chapter of Phi Beta Sigma, said this was the organization’s second time hosting the event. “It was our way of giving back to the community, bringing the arts, the crafts, the vibe of Juneteenth to the city of Arlington.”
The event expanded this year, Farmer said. They added more food trucks, vendors and increased the headliners from one to three. Based on the reaction from social media, he anticipated the turnout to double from last year — going from 1,500 to about 3,000-4,000 attendees.
“My job is to bring awareness and visibility and exposure to not only moments or occasions, but also to bring cultural awareness to every community,” he said. “I thought this was a great idea to bring [the celebration] to Arlington. We weren’t doing anything like this before.”
Farmer opened the celebration with prayer, followed by performances of both the national and Black national anthem. DJ Swerve had guests dancing through the heat before winding down for poet and author Donnetria Eltionea as she performed poems “Conscious” and “This Black.”
Local non-profit organizations also made their way to the event, providing attendees with information about their missions.
Bridges of Power is a Texas-based organization focused on health and wellness, civic engagement, mentorships and youth leadership for people ages 12-18. Jacqueline Brown, a founder of the organization, set the booth up with voter registration cards to encourage guests to vote locally.
Brown paralleled the 1800s and contemporary times since people in the South went from not knowing they were free to celebrating their freedom with festivals and events.
C.C. SelfCare owner Jessica Parker crafts soaps and facial oils from her home in Fort Worth. The small business came to be after Parker found that making soap soothed her mind while dealing with her baby in the neonatal intensive care unit.
To Parker, Juneteenth is about seeing all the “colors” come together through art, music and soul. She said attending an event to enjoy other people’s cultures allows guests to educate themselves, and helps improve diversity.
“It’s a celebration, it ain’t nothing like to be free,” Parker said.
Arlington residents Rick and Cheryl Harris, both 70, sat in the shade on a bench, listening to the jazz performances. Rick Harris said music has been an upbeat motivator for the Black community for a long time.
The couple didn’t originally celebrate Juneteenth because they questioned whether or not it was something worth celebrating.
“We said, ‘Why would we want to celebrate being told late that we were free?’” Rick Harris said. “If this was a celebration about being made free at the end of the war, I could celebrate that. But being told years later that we were free, that would make me mad, not happy.”
However, he said he’s since recognized the importance of the holiday because it serves as a reminder to the Black community that they’re no longer bound by slavery. He and his wife now see Juneteenth as a motivating date.
The holiday helps people learn from history, Cheryl Smith said before standing up and pointing to the back of her shirt, which had historical context about the timing of the Emancipation Proclamation and Juneteenth etched onto it.
“I’m hoping that those that don’t know Juneteenth, that they at least read the back of my shirt to know what this is all about,” she said.
