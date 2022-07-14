Searing temperatures continue in the Metroplex this week

Triple-digit heat continues in the Metroplex through next week.
After a slight chance for rain Thursday, temperatures will remain above 100 until the end of next week, said Bianca Garcia, National Weather Service meteorologist.
The weekend could see temperatures ranging from 100 to 104, with the heat index rising to 105 to 108 by next week, Garcia said.
The hottest parts of the day are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m, she said. People should limit outdoor activities to the early morning hours and late evening hours to avoid prolonged heat exposure, take frequent breaks in the shade and stay hydrated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.