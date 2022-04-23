Science Week features research, celebrates science community

Graphs, diagrams and data lit up the UTA Planetarium’s dome projection screen Friday as part of Science Week.
The College of Science held the week-long event series to highlight academic research, host sessions with guest speakers and celebrate the UTA science community overall.
Each of the week’s activities was department-oriented and catered to several disciplines, including chemistry, physics, psychology and biology. Individuals engaged in exhibits, panels and competitions.
Graduate teaching assistant Phil Peper said his interest in subjects outside his field of psychology partly drew him to attend the Discover Poster Exhibition, part of the College of Science’s student research symposium, held Friday for students to present their academic research.
He said his pride in UTA grew after seeing some of the cutting edge research coming out of the university.
Events like UTA’s Science Week foster camaraderie and encourage collaboration, which is useful when creating research, Peper said.
Biology senior Jana Daoud presented in the exhibition and said she hopes students become inspired to get involved with academic research as their graduate careers progress.
The College of Science emphasizes student research opportunities, said Kevin McCarty, associate director of communications and marketing for the College of Science.
However, he said he believes science affects everybody, and the week of events is relevant to anyone, regardless of their major.
“It's a showcase of the great faculty, staff and students we have here,” he said. “And really a[n] open invitation to the community, really to the world, to the research and learning that's being done here on campus.”
Science Week will conclude Sunday. A list of the remaining events can be found on the College of Science’s website.
