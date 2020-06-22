School of Social Work to host virtual discussion series addressing race, COVID-19 health issues

The School of Social Work is hosting a live discussion, “COVID-19, Diversity and Health Disparities,” from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

The event is free and the public is encouraged to join the conversation.

Thursday’s event will mark part one of a three-part series addressing race, COVID-19 and health. Noelle Fields, social work assistant professor, will moderate the conversation between viewers and featured panelists from the School of Social Work that include Jandel Crutchfield, Rebecca Mauldin and Karla Arenas-Itotia.

Viewers can register here to tune in via Zoom. The event will also be broadcasted on Facebook Live through the School of Social Work’s Facebook page. Part two is scheduled for 2 p.m. July 10 and part three is scheduled for 2 p.m. July 16.

