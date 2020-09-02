School of Social Work professor receives UT System Board of Regents’ Outstanding Teaching Award

Ericka Robinson-Freeman was shocked when she learned she received the UT System Board of Regents’ Outstanding Teaching Award.
The annual award recognizes educators who best exemplify excellence, innovation and commitment to student success. Robinson-Freeman, an associate professor in practice at UTA’s School of Social Work, was among one of two UTA professors to receive the award in 2020.
“I was extremely honored and surprised,” Robinson-Freeman said. “Not a lot of social work professors are honored with this, so I was pretty much blown away.”
This year, the UT System awarded recognition to 27 recipients across all academic and health institutions. Since 2008 when the award was established, the Board of Regents has presented over $20 million to more than 700 UT System educators.
Robinson-Freeman said her colleagues are all very qualified, and at first, even being nominated in January was surprising to her. With recognition, she also received a medallion and $25,000 in appreciation for her impact on students and her department.
“I also have a clinical practice, so [now] I can really cut back on those hours and focus on developing more social work curriculum,” she said about the reward.
LaShaunn Bold, an associate professor in practice at the School of Social Work, has been colleagues with Robinson-Freeman for about eight years and said she’s been a tremendous asset to UTA.
Robinson-Freeman is a positive-minded team player, approachable to her students and always ready to take on a new challenge, Bold said. She’s always admired those things about her.
“She’s very focused on what’s best for the students and has always been an advocate for [them] and also for young people in the community as well,” Bold said.
Robinson-Freeman received her undergraduate degree in journalism at UTA in 1994. She didn’t know much about the social work field until she took a required class on economics and social work, she said.
Once she graduated and began working in the nonprofit sector, Robinson-Freeman began understanding what social work really was. After finding her passion and returning to UTA, she received her master’s degree in social work in 2004.
“I said, ‘I’m going to have a career change and pursue social work.’ Even though it was a cut in pay, I’m so glad I did it,” Robinson-Freeman said. “It was a good choice for me.”
Norman Cobb, an associate professor in the School of Social Work, first began working with Robinson-Freeman as her clinical supervisor in graduate school.
From her commitment to perform well in class as a student to her determination to continue learning new information, Cobb has seen Robinson-Freeman’s passion for social work grow immensely over the years, he said.
“I was just charmed, amazed at her knowledge [and] interest in that kind of stuff,” Cobb said in regards to the two years he spent mentoring Robinson-Freeman.
Cobb was also a recipient of the UT System Board of Regents Outstanding Teaching Award in 2009 and said it’s very competitive since teachers from every UT System institution are nominated for consideration.
One thing Cobb believes that set Robinson-Freeman apart from others was her student evaluations. If student evaluations are not high, then one doesn’t have a chance, he said.
“She’s got a great personality in terms of just chatting, establishing relationships with other colleagues,” Cobb said. “I don’t know of anybody in the school who had anything other than this real impressive connection with her.”
Robinson-Freeman has recently accepted a position with UT-Tyler to help build their social work program and will remain as an adjunct faculty member at UTA.
She’s excited to help students wanting to pursue social work in that area since they currently don’t have a program, and some students might not be able to move away.
One thing she’s sure about is she wouldn’t have had this opportunity if it wasn’t for UTA, she said.
