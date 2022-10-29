School of Social Work hosts third annual Fall Harvest and Trunk or Treat

Mansfield resident Kim Ryan, 56, left, and Calen Ryan, Tarrant County College student, sit next to their spooky decorated trunk during the Trunk or Treat event Oct. 29 at Lot 49. They said their favorite Halloween movie was Beetlejuice, and Calen dressed up as the character Lydia from the movie.

 Photo by Mary Abby Goss

The School of Social Work hosted its third annual Fall Harvest and Trunk or Treat on Saturday at Lot 49 to help limit food insecurity in the local community.

The annual giveaway is the largest community outreach event for the School of Social Work and was hosted by special events coordinator Jamilet Martinez, marketing coordinator Jobanet Flores, marketing manager Jessica Davis and communications specialist Valerie Hill.

Along with a makeshift trick or treat drive-thru, it served as a free food pantry partnered with the Tarrant Area Food Bank. The event was open to residents and families.

School of Social Work hosts third annual Fall Harvest and Trunk or Treat

Moose the dog looks wistfully at the people driving by during the Trunk or Treat event Oct. 29 at Lot 49. Moose was dressed up as Beetlejuice from the movie Beetlejuice.

Martinez said the School of Social Work hosted the event to try to move away from the stigma of food insecurity by making this a family-friendly event for all to enjoy.

“We're really just there to help and assist whatever their needs may be and just hopefully they have a good time,” Martinez said.

Families drove up in their cars decorated with cobwebs, pumpkins, skeletons, signs, streamers and sheets of Halloween embellishments.

School of Social Work hosts third annual Fall Harvest and Trunk or Treat

A bowl of candy awaits trick-or-treaters during the Trunk or Treat event Oct. 29 at Lot 49. Participants who drive through will get candy as well as food donations from the Tarrant Area Food Bank’s food pantry.

There were plenty of volunteers including social work students, faculty and staff both handing out candy and packing food boxes for families.

The food handed out in various boxes included bread, chips, sweet potatoes, beans, milk and other goods.

Volunteers also passed out handfuls of sweet candies including Snickers, Reese's, Twizzlers and Twix.

School of Social Work hosts third annual Fall Harvest and Trunk or Treat

Diane Mitschke, associate dean of Academic and Student Affairs, hands out candy during the Trunk or Treat event Oct. 29 at Lot 49. Mitschke’s favorite Halloween candy is Butterfingers.

Allison Tomlinson, School of Social Work assistant professor of practice, said she intends to come next year at the request of her kids.

“This event definitely brings together not only concepts of social work in terms of supporting the community service, social justice, it also reflects just our ability to be engaged and to have fun supporting others through our work here,” said Tomlinson.

Cars with family volunteers played Halloween-themed music including The Ghostbusters theme song “Monster Mash” and The Addams Family theme song.

School of Social Work hosts third annual Fall Harvest and Trunk or Treat

Winter Randon, left, and Lachlan Randon rummage in their bags to see what candy they got during the Trunk or Treat event Oct. 29 at Lot 49. Winter dressed up as a Star Wars character and Lachlan dressed up as Batman.

Naren Reedy, computer science graduate student, came to the event after passing by and said this event was for a good cause.

“We were passing by to the grocery store and we got to hear that there is a UTA Social Work event. We just wanted to participate in this and make this event successful.”

Kids dressed in their elaborate costumes while wearing huge smiles as they hung their baggies out the window. They were offered treats from the equally excited volunteers at the event.

School of Social Work hosts third annual Fall Harvest and Trunk or Treat

Trenton Tomlinson helps pass out candy with his family during the Trunk or Treat event Oct. 29 at Lot 49. Tomlinson dressed up as Nightwing.

UTA’s mascot, Blaze, smiled and waved as he came out to support the event. Blaze took pictures with people, played around with volunteers and hyped up the attendants.

“We wanted to be able to at least take one of those hardships off of families and be able to provide them with food fresh food,” said Hill.

@AshleyHUTA

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

The School of Social Work hosted its third annual Fall Harvest and Trunk-or-Treat on Saturday at Lot 49 to help limit food insecurity in the local community. (CQD: https://events.uta.edu/event/fall_harvest_trunk-or-treat_7382?utm_campaign=widget&utm_medium=widget&utm_source=UTA+Events+Calendar#.Y12B0-zMJp9 TC)


The annual giveaway is the largest community outreach event for the School of Social Work and was hosted by special events coordinator Jamilet Martinez, marketing coordinator Jobanet Flores, marketing manager Jessica Davis and communications specialist Valerie Hill. (CQD: https://www.uta.edu/academics/schools-colleges/social-work/news/releases/2022/10/28/social-work-helps-local-families-during-annual-food-giveaway-event TC) (CQD: 0.53, 1,15, 1.32, 1.41 TC)


Along with a makeshift trick or treat drive-thru, it served as a free food pantry partnered with the Tarrant Area Food Bank. The event was open to residents and families. (CQD:https://events.uta.edu/event/fall_harvest_trunk-or-treat_7382?utm_campaign=widget&utm_medium=widget&utm_source=UTA+Events+Calendar#.Y12B0-zMJp9 TC)


Martinez said the School of Social Work hosted the event to try to move away from the stigma of food insecurity by making this a family-friendly event for all to enjoy.(CQD: TOT 0.59 3.21 TC)


“We're really just there to help and assist whatever their needs may be and just hopefully they have a good time,” Martinez said.  (CQD: TOT 15.49 TC)


Families drove up in their cars decorated with cobwebs, pumpkins, skeletons, signs, streamers and sheets of Halloween embellishments. (CQD: picture 1 TC)


There were plenty of volunteers including social work students, faculty and staff both handing out candy and packing food boxes for families.  (CQD: observation TC)


The food handed out in various boxes included bread, chips, sweet potatoes, beans, milk and other goods. (CQD: pictures 4, 5, 6 TC)


Volunteers also passed out handfuls of sweet candies including Snickers, Reese's, Twizzlers and Twix.  (CQD: picture 8 TC)


Allison Tomlinson, School of Social Work assistant professor of practice, said she intends to come next year at the request of her kids. (CQD: AT .02, .50 TC)


“This event definitely brings together not only concepts of social work in terms of supporting the community service, social justice, it also reflects just our ability to be engaged and to have fun supporting others through our work here,” said Tomlinson.

(CQD: AT .21 TC)


Cars with family volunteers played Halloween-themed music including The Ghostbusters theme song “Monster Mash” and The Addams Family theme song. (CQD: recordings TC)


Naren Reedy, computer science graduate student, came to the event after passing by and said  this event was for a good cause. (CQD: NR .04, .21, .35 TC)


“We were passing by to the grocery store and we got to hear that there is a UTA Social Work event. We just wanted to participate in this and make this event successful.” (CQD: NR .25 TC)


Kids dressed in their elaborate costumes while wearing huge smiles as they hung their baggies out the window. They were offered treats from the equally excited volunteers at the event. (CQD: Picture 7 TC )


UTA’s mascot, Blaze, smiled and waved as he came out to support the event. Blaze took pictures with people, played around with volunteers and hyped up the attendants. (CQD: observation, picture 10 TC)


“We wanted to be able to at least take one of those hardships off of families and be able to provide them with food fresh food,” said Hill. (CQD: TOT 3.12)


@AshleyHUTA

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

The School of Social Work hosted its third annual Fall Harvest and Trunk-or-Treat on Saturday at Lot 49 to help limit food insecurity in the local community. (CQD: https://events.uta.edu/event/fall_harvest_trunk-or-treat_7382?utm_campaign=widget&amp;utm_medium=widget&amp;utm_source=UTA+Events+Calendar#.Y12B0-zMJp9 TC)

The annual giveaway is the largest community outreach event for the School of Social Work and was hosted by special events coordinator Jamilet Martinez, marketing coordinator Jobanet Flores, marketing manager Jessica Davis and communications specialist Valerie Hill. (CQD: https://www.uta.edu/academics/schools-colleges/social-work/news/releases/2022/10/28/social-work-helps-local-families-during-annual-food-giveaway-event TC) (CQD: 0.53, 1,15, 1.32, 1.41 TC)

Along with a makeshift trick or treat drive-thru, it served as a free food pantry partnered with the Tarrant Area Food Bank. The event was open to residents and families. (CQD:https://events.uta.edu/event/fall_harvest_trunk-or-treat_7382?utm_campaign=widget&amp;utm_medium=widget&amp;utm_source=UTA+Events+Calendar#.Y12B0-zMJp9 TC)

Martinez said the School of Social Work hosted the event to try to move away from the stigma of food insecurity by making this a family-friendly event for all to enjoy.(CQD: TOT 0.59 3.21 TC)

“We're really just there to help and assist whatever their needs may be and just hopefully they have a good time,” Martinez said. (CQD: TOT 15.49 TC)

Families drove up in their cars decorated with cobwebs, pumpkins, skeletons, signs, streamers and sheets of Halloween embellishments. (CQD: picture 1 TC)

There were plenty of volunteers including social work students, faculty and staff both handing out candy and packing food boxes for families. (CQD: observation TC)

The food handed out in various boxes included bread, chips, sweet potatoes, beans, milk and other goods. (CQD: pictures 4, 5, 6 TC)

Volunteers also passed out handfuls of sweet candies including Snickers, Reese's, Twizzlers and Twix. (CQD: picture 8 TC)

Allison Tomlinson, School of Social Work assistant professor of practice, said she intends to come next year at the request of her kids. (CQD: AT .02, .50 TC)

“This event definitely brings together not only concepts of social work in terms of supporting the community service, social justice, it also reflects just our ability to be engaged and to have fun supporting others through our work here,” said Tomlinson.
(CQD: AT .21 TC)

Cars with family volunteers played Halloween-themed music including The Ghostbusters theme song “Monster Mash” and The Addams Family theme song. (CQD: recordings TC)

Naren Reedy, computer science graduate student, came to the event after passing by and said this event was for a good cause. (CQD: NR .04, .21, .35 TC)

“We were passing by to the grocery store and we got to hear that there is a UTA Social Work event. We just wanted to participate in this and make this event successful.” (CQD: NR .25 TC)

Kids dressed in their elaborate costumes while wearing huge smiles as they hung their baggies out the window. They were offered treats from the equally excited volunteers at the event. (CQD: Picture 7 TC )

UTA’s mascot, Blaze, smiled and waved as he came out to support the event. Blaze took pictures with people, played around with volunteers and hyped up the attendants. (CQD: observation, picture 10 TC)

“We wanted to be able to at least take one of those hardships off of families and be able to provide them with food fresh food,” said Hill. (CQD: TOT 3.12)

@AshleyHUTA
news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

 
Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments