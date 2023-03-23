School of Social Work hosts annual block party to highlight community contribution

The School of Social Work held its annual block party Thursday to celebrate Social Work Month with student organizations, food, games and giveaways.
The event aimed to give back to the community and show appreciation for social workers not only attending UTA, but all over the country as well, said Jamilet Martinez, special events coordinator in the School of Social Work.
Social work is difficult to understand, as social workers can be found in a variety of fields including hospitals, veterans centers, schools and government, said Nelda Lawson, manager for administration operations in the School of Social Work.
The event was held in the courtyard of the School of Social Work and Smart Hospital building and had student organization tables, a Rita's Italian Ice and Frozen Custard truck, games and a raffle for attendees.
Social work seniors Gizell Nabarrete and Veronica Ramirez tabled for the Center for Addiction and Recovery Studies. They provided guests with information on the different programs and services the center offers, as well as insight on their internships.
Nabarrete and Ramirez are a part of MAVS 4 Youth, a Youth Prevention Selective program within the center. They visit elementary and middle schools and discuss healthy coping skills, drug education and building self-esteem, Nabarrete said.
“Social workers, they help break down all those barriers that prevent people from living a more fulfilling and enriched life,” Lawson said.
Social work graduate student Anna Tulloh’s specialty is children and families. She’s part of a student organization called Students for Global Change, which focuses on raising awareness for social issues such as human rights and environmental concerns.
To Tulloh, social work means that everyone has someone in their corner alongside them. Everyone has the potential to lead a successful life and social workers can contribute to that, she said.
“I think we all need someone to walk alongside us and help us meet that potential and help us have this successful life that we envision for ourselves,” Tulloh said.
Martinez said she wants to let people know that social workers are involved in a lot more things than many would think and they contribute to the public well-being.
“We really do just want more recognition,” she said. “We’re here, we want to make a big impact and we want other people to see and recognize the work we’re doing.”
