School of Social Work holds second virtual panel and Q&A discussing COVID-19, health equity
The Shorthorn: File photo

The School of Social Work hosted part two of three in its series on race, COVID-19 and health to discuss COVID-19 responses and creating health equity in social work practices on Friday.

During the virtual panel and Q&A titled “COVID-19, Diversity and Social Work Practices,” Rachel Voth Schrag, School of Social Work assistant professor, invited practicing North Texas social workers to share their insight and experiences amid the pandemic.

Adrienne Johnson, Children's Medical Center clinical social worker, said her work typically involves providing face-to-face emotional support, counseling or conducting assessments for patients and families.

She said COVID-19 has led to the transition of in-person care to working remotely to conserve personal protective equipment and encourage social distancing.

Cris Hinojosa, JPS Health inpatient case manager, also completes most of her work by phone to limit contact between nurses, doctors or social workers and patients.

This leads to organizations having to be creative to provide resources that wouldn’t normally be available or that are no longer available, Hinojosa said.

“You always are stressing to work together as a team, to the benefit of the patient,” she said. “That is even more so critical now than it was before.”

Johnson said it’s important to acknowledge the health inequities that people of color are experiencing, especially with rising unemployment rates and loss of insurance coverage.

It is time to do something about health care and access inequities and to have conversations about how to address them and where to start, said Carmen Charles, SafeHaven of Tarrant County crisis and outreach services director.

During the pandemic, it's important to practice sustainable self-care, and people may have to think outside the box to find new enjoyable things to do, Charles said.

She said unplug and be mindful of time spent on social media and do what is necessary to be healthy.

“COVID-19, Diversity and Social Work Practice: Panel Series - Part 3” is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday.

@katecey1

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content. Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.
Load comments