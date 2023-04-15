School of Social Work and Smart Hospital commemorates opening with ribbon cutting ceremony

UTA hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the opening of the School of Social Work and Smart Hospital building Friday.
The university broke ground in February 2021. UTA partnered with the Arlington Tomorrow Foundation, the UT System and others to support the construction of the 150,000 square foot building. The $76 million building, which opened at the beginning of this semester, provides a new home for the College of Nursing and Health Innovation and the School of Social Work.
President Jennifer Cowley said the building serves as a “shining star” for Arlington and the campus by providing a model learning environment that allows community members and students to focus on physical, mental and social care together. The building is also a center for interdisciplinary learning, equipping professionals with the skills to meet the needs of the community.
Tamara Brown, provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs, said the building is now home to faculty, staff and students engaged in research and academic endeavors. The School of Social Work is one of the largest in the country and can now evolve their programs to meet the needs of those in the field.
Brown said CONHI is the largest producer of bachelor’s degree-prepared nurses in Texas. With the Smart Hospital, students can engage in real hospital learning environments and “sophisticated” simulations through virtual reality.
The two colleges collaborating will set the stage for the future of health care and social work, she said. When these professionals work together, patients typically have better outcomes, so the School of Social Work and CONHI are working in tandem for the betterment of the community, Brown said.
Arlington Mayor Jim Ross said he has seen UTA and the city grow and intertwine into two “beautiful entities,” and the university continues to improve every time he visits. The building was not only made for economic development, but it also helped graduate leaders, entrepreneurs and CEOs, he said. He takes pride in Arlington’s relationship with UTA and believes the school is one of the “heartbeats” of the city's downtown.
“I feel like a proud dad and a proud grandad, coming up here and seeing all this kind of stuff going on,” Ross said. “Wellness is so important, and this building is about wellness. It’s about mental health, it’s about physical health, it’s about people taking care of people.”
