School of Social Work and Smart Hospital building to feature virtual reality room

UTA is preparing a virtual reality room for nursing students as the new School of Social Work, Nursing and Smart Hospital building nears completion.
A virtual reality room is an immersive environment where students can interact with avatars of patients, nurses or other health professionals in the virtual 3D setting, said Jennifer Roye, assistant dean for simulation and technology.
Roye said nursing students need to be able to think critically through different options and make the right decisions.
“Just like with all simulation, this is going to be a safe space to make those mistakes, to practice before they go out and take care of patients in the real world,” she said.
Roye said the new building will have a second floor with nine spaces for students to participate in virtual reality simulation.
The room will include a headset and two hand controllers where they can point and navigate through the scenarios, she said. Some of the simulations can be done seated in rotating chairs.
Roye said the College of Nursing and Health Innovation is currently piloting the VR room on a small scale in the mental health nursing course on the fifth floor of University Hall.
Nursing junior Bryan Luong said he was one of the first students to work in the Smart Lab operated by Roye in University Hall. He said it was his first time using VR, and while it was disorienting in the beginning, it was fun.
“It was a good way to practice the communication techniques that come in class in a safer environment than actually up in one of the psychiatric facilities,” Luong said.
Roye said the VR room enhances students' ability with real patients. They feel more confident when they go out into a real environment and they have experienced the situation before.
“They've kind of been there, done that,” she said. “They've gone through that scenario before so they feel more comfortable doing it. And if the nurses are comfortable, that increases patient safety and patient satisfaction.”
Roye said the Smart Hospital should open at the beginning of the spring 2023.
“The bottom line, [the simulations are] kind of fun. It's very gamified,” she said. “A lot of times when you meet a learner with something that they enjoy, that they can stay engaged with, the learning takes place.”
@AshleyHUTA
UTA is preparing a virtual reality room for nursing students as the new School of Social Work, Nursing and Smart Hospital building nears completion. (CQD: https://conhipublications.uta.edu/health-magazine/smart-hosptial-move-in/ )SS
A virtual reality room is an immersive environment where students can interact with avatars of patients, nurses or other health professionals in the virtual 3D setting, said Jennifer Roye, assistant dean for simulation and technology. (CQD: JR 1.49)
Roye said nursing students need to be able to think critically through different options and make the right decisions.
(4:19)SS
“Just like with all simulation, this is going to be a safe space to make those mistakes, to practice before they go out and take care of patients in the real world,” she said. (CQD: JR 4.19)SS
Roye said the new building will have a second floor with nine spaces for students to participate in virtual reality simulation. (CQD: JR 2.30)SS
The room will include a headset and two hand controllers where they can point and navigate through the scenarios, she said. Some of the simulations can be done seated in rotating chairs. (CQD: JR 5.38)SS
Roye said the College of Nursing and Health Innovation is currently piloting the VR room on a small scale in the mental health nursing course on the fifth floor of University Hall. (CQD: JR 6.27) (CQD: JR 10.54)
Nursing junior Bryan Luong said he was one of the first students to work in the Smart Lab operated by Roye in University Hall. He said it was his first time using VR, and while it was disorienting in the beginning, it was fun. (CQD:BL 1.36) (CQD: BL 3.05) (CQD: BL 4.35)SS
“It was a good way to practice the communication techniques that come in class in a safer environment than actually up in one of the psychiatric facilities,” Luong said.
(BL 5:54)SS
Roye said the VR room enhances students' ability with real patients. They feel more confident when they go out into a real environment and they have experienced the situation before. (CQD:14.08SS)
“They've kind of been there, done that,” she said. “They've gone through that scenario before so they feel more comfortable doing it. And if the nurses are comfortable, that increases patient safety and patient satisfaction.” (CQD: 14.39)SS
Roye said the Smart Hospital should open at the beginning of the spring 2023. (CQD: JR 10.00SS)
“The bottom line, [the simulations are] kind of fun. It's very gamified,” she said. “A lot of times when you meet a learner with something that they enjoy, that they can stay engaged with, the learning takes place.”
(CQD: JR 12:26)SS
@AshleyHUTA
news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
UTA is preparing a virtual reality room for nursing students as the new School of Social Work, Nursing and Smart Hospital building nears completion. (CQD: https://conhipublications.uta.edu/health-magazine/smart-hosptial-move-in/ )SS
A virtual reality room is an immersive environment where students can interact with avatars of patients, nurses or other health professionals in the virtual 3D setting, said Jennifer Roye, assistant dean for simulation and technology. (CQD: JR 1.49)
Roye said nursing students need to be able to think critically through different options and make the right decisions.
(4:19)SS
“Just like with all simulation, this is going to be a safe space to make those mistakes, to practice before they go out and take care of patients in the real world,” she said. (CQD: JR 4.19)SS
Roye said the new building will have a second floor with nine spaces for students to participate in virtual reality simulation. (CQD: JR 2.30)SS
The room will include a headset and two hand controllers where they can point and navigate through the scenarios, she said. Some of the simulations can be done seated in rotating chairs. (CQD: JR 5.38)SS
Roye said the College of Nursing and Health Innovation is currently piloting the VR room on a small scale in the mental health nursing course on the fifth floor of University Hall. (CQD: JR 6.27) (CQD: JR 10.54)
Nursing junior Bryan Luong said he was one of the first students to work in the Smart Lab operated by Roye in University Hall. He said it was his first time using VR, and while it was disorienting in the beginning, it was fun. (CQD:BL 1.36) (CQD: BL 3.05) (CQD: BL 4.35)SS
“It was a good way to practice the communication techniques that come in class in a safer environment than actually up in one of the psychiatric facilities,” Luong said.
(BL 5:54)SS
Roye said the VR room enhances students' ability with real patients. They feel more confident when they go out into a real environment and they have experienced the situation before. (CQD:14.08SS)
“They've kind of been there, done that,” she said. “They've gone through that scenario before so they feel more comfortable doing it. And if the nurses are comfortable, that increases patient safety and patient satisfaction.” (CQD: 14.39)SS
Roye said the Smart Hospital should open at the beginning of the spring 2023. (CQD: JR 10.00SS)
“The bottom line, [the simulations are] kind of fun. It's very gamified,” she said. “A lot of times when you meet a learner with something that they enjoy, that they can stay engaged with, the learning takes place.”
(CQD: JR 12:26)SS
@AshleyHUTA
UTA is preparing a virtual reality room for nursing students as the new School of Social Work, Nursing and Smart Hospital building nears completion. (CQD: https://conhipublications.uta.edu/health-magazine/smart-hosptial-move-in/ )SS
A virtual reality room is an immersive environment where students can interact with avatars of patients, nurses or other health professionals in the virtual 3D setting, said Jennifer Roye, assistant dean for simulation and technology. (CQD: JR 1.49)
Roye said nursing students need to be able to think critically through different options and make the right decisions.
(4:19)SS
“Just like with all simulation, this is going to be a safe space to make those mistakes, to practice before they go out and take care of patients in the real world,” she said. (CQD: JR 4.19)SS
Roye said the new building will have a second floor with nine spaces for students to participate in virtual reality simulation. (CQD: JR 2.30)SS
The room will include a headset and two hand controllers where they can point and navigate through the scenarios, she said. Some of the simulations can be done seated in rotating chairs. (CQD: JR 5.38)SS
Roye said the College of Nursing and Health Innovation is currently piloting the VR room on a small scale in the mental health nursing course on the fifth floor of University Hall. (CQD: JR 6.27) (CQD: JR 10.54)
Nursing junior Bryan Luong said he was one of the first students to work in the Smart Lab operated by Roye in University Hall. He said it was his first time using VR, and while it was disorienting in the beginning, it was fun. (CQD:BL 1.36) (CQD: BL 3.05) (CQD: BL 4.35)SS
“It was a good way to practice the communication techniques that come in class in a safer environment than actually up in one of the psychiatric facilities,” Luong said.
(BL 5:54)SS
Roye said the VR room enhances students' ability with real patients. They feel more confident when they go out into a real environment and they have experienced the situation before. (CQD:14.08SS)
“They've kind of been there, done that,” she said. “They've gone through that scenario before so they feel more comfortable doing it. And if the nurses are comfortable, that increases patient safety and patient satisfaction.” (CQD: 14.39)SS
Roye said the Smart Hospital should open at the beginning of the spring 2023. (CQD: JR 10.00SS)
“The bottom line, [the simulations are] kind of fun. It's very gamified,” she said. “A lot of times when you meet a learner with something that they enjoy, that they can stay engaged with, the learning takes place.”
(CQD: JR 12:26)SS
@AshleyHUTA
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.