School of Social Work and Smart Hospital building opens virtual reality lab

Following tests with a pilot group of students in the fall semester, the new School of Social Work and Smart Hospital building now has a fully functional virtual reality lab.
The lab is on the second floor in Room 209. Students can use both Oculus Quest 2 and Oculus Rift S headsets. The lab has 10 spaces for simulations that are 10-by-10 feet, which is recommended for safety purposes, said Jennifer Roye, assistant dean for simulation and technology for the College of Nursing and Health Innovation. Some stations have permanent half walls, and others have movable walls to adjust the area if needed.
The room is lined with six 65-inch TVs, one of which will soon be replaced with an 85-inch display. The extra monitor will be on a stand that can be rolled around, allowing more flexibility in the room, Roye said. The monitors can cast and display what the person wearing the headset is doing in the simulation.
She said the lab currently is only used for two courses: mental health nursing and clinical nursing foundations. Students sign up for one-hour time slots and can pick their session.
The foundation’s course focuses on the steps of procedures, like maintaining a sterile field, Roye said. The mental health course focuses on communication and interviewing skills with patients. The VR simulations are required for course completion.
An upside to VR-simulated teaching is the decreased supplies and instructor needs. By teaching this way, students only need a headset, she said. They can come and go from the lab on their own and complete the activities without needing an instructor.
Shawn Gieser, senior lecturer in computer science and engineering and CONHI VR developer, said the VR program started as a partnership between the Smart Hospital and computer science and engineering Senior Design. CONHI was looking for a simulation for end-of-life care and could not find any that fit its needs, he said, so the school contacted CSE Senior Design to see if they could design a program.
Gieser was the sponsor and mentor for the project and has since been managing different Smart Hospital initiatives, now heading VR development for custom simulations for CONHI. These simulations will cover specific topics the school wants that are unavailable in the market. Currently, he is working on simulations for the Center for Rural Health Nursing.
As the team makes these simulations, they are getting grants for research and development, he said. They will support both graduate and undergraduate students and provide collaboration opportunities among faculty and students.
Nursing junior Angelina Ung said the VR simulations enable people to put themselves in a clinical setting. She is taking the mental health course and said she feels the simulations are teaching the students well.
“I learn about communication skills like knowing what to tell the patient, understanding empathy and how to use therapeutic communication as well,” Ung said.
Nursing junior Chloe Kemp said she enjoys these VR courses more than the desktop version they used last semester. She said she’s learned more about patient interaction each time she completes an activity.
“I personally like doing it myself,” Kemp said. “I can set my own pace and kind of figure it out myself.”
Though many students have seemed to enjoy the VR experience so far, some cannot complete the course alone. Some students suffer from cybersickness, making them nauseated or dizzy while in the headset, Roye said.
If a student suffers from cybersickness, they can bring someone to wear the headset for them, and they can watch from a monitor to see what is going on and direct the person in the simulation.
The ability for casting the headset to the TV is only one of the many improvements from the pilot program’s VR space. It was originally hosted in University Hall, and there were five stations that could run five simulations at a time, Roye said. Although the space was not optimal, the program is well-received by students.
“Now being in the bigger space and the more engaging space, I think this semester we’re going to see a more positive, not that it wasn’t positive last time, but an even more positive evaluation or student feedback from this,” Roye said.
With the School of Social Work and CONHI blended in the building, Roye said the idea of bringing social work students into the VR lab has been brought up.
Hypothetically, the two students would be in a multiplayer simulation where one is the nurse and the other is a social worker, both treating the same patient.
Having students do the VR simulations allows them to practice in a controlled and safe environment, Gieser said. It gives students training and more confidence in their skills before interacting with real patients.
Gieser said he hopes to have a type of VR curriculum used in a bunch of different departments. Though there are varying opinions on this type of learning, there are many applicable uses for it, such as assembly line training, lab training and architecture, he said.
“[VR] sometimes gets a bad rep, but it actually does have some good use cases,” Gieser said.
The student organization Association for Computing Machinery is planning to use the lab for a small development tutorial to teach VR to newcomers in the fall, he said.
Roye said this summer, the team plans to run a pilot study on multi-patient scenarios. Students will have to use critical thinking skills and decide on things like prioritization and delegation.
Roye said she feels VR will be used a lot more in nursing education in the future. The simulations are good ways to provide students with clinical judgment skills. She said she hopes to see the lab get booked all the time and run through the week. She encourages others to come by and see.
“It’s not just a pretty space, I want to make sure we stress this,” Roye said. “It’s not just a pretty space, although it is, it’s a way to promote these critical thinking skills.”
