The new School of Social Work and Smart Hospital building, located on West Mitchell Street, is scheduled for occupants to move in Jan. 3, 2023.
The project, which began in January 2021, remains on course for completion despite battling global supply chain and escalation issues due to COVID-19, said Dayle Pettus, UTA’s capital projects director, in an email.
The northeast wing of the building is mostly complete, and plumbing, mechanical and electrical system installation around the building is ongoing, Pettus said.
The building’s design meets the State Energy Conservation Office requirements, far exceeding the current locations for UTA’s School of Social Work and the smart hospitals, she said. It will also allow spaces to be heated or cooled based on occupancy.
The first floor houses the School of Social Work’s Research Center and Counseling outreach, she said.
The School of Social Work currently operates in an old historic building on the north end of the campus, said Diane Mitschke, associate dean for Academic Affairs in the School of Social Work.
The new centralized location will help embed students into the campus community, while also introducing new simulation labs, a dedicated space to meet with community clients and a model patient home shared with the College of Nursing and Health Innovation, Mitschke said.
“In social work, we’re really preparing students for going out into the community and working directly with individuals and families,” she said.
Students being able to walk through a room and identify and feel things provides an experience that goes beyond the traditional classroom, making them much more prepared for the field, Mitschke said.
The building contains the School of Social Work’s Dean’s suite and faculty offices, Pettus said.
There are eight 30-seat classrooms and four 60-seat classrooms.
Classrooms are designed to foster collaborative work with desks that can easily be rearranged, Mitschke said. There will be blank rooms that can be configured so students can tackle different problems, such as responding to a natural disaster.
Another room will be modeled after a patient’s home, allowing students to simulate patient care through hands-on learning and also work with CONHI students in cross-training and interdisciplinary skills.
“One of the things that we really embraced in social work is looking at interdisciplinary learning and interprofessional education,” Mitschke said. “Having this new space will allow us to expand opportunities for students to work with students from other fields.”
Pettus said the building will dedicate the third floor to CONHI’s Smart Hospital.
CONHI is always looking for interprofessional simulation opportunities, said Jennifer Roye, assistant dean for simulation and technology.
The Smart Hospital pairing with the new School of Social Work is a perfect combination and the two disciplines work closely in the field, Roye said.
Students will practice scenario-based situations like administering medication or performing interventions like oxygen and childbirth simulations in a safe environment, she said. The hospital will also feature virtual reality technology where students can practice in real-world situations without much equipment.
As a big nursing producer in Texas, UTA needs to provide a great experience for students to keep up with the current shortage, she said. Simulation technology combats decreases in clinical placements caused by shortages by offering similar experiences.
“If we can't get our students in the hospital, simulation is the next best thing,” Roye said.
UTA and the UT System have recognized the growing need both nationally and in Texas for different health professions and the career opportunities happening for students in related fields, Mitschke said.
Having great equipment and the space where students can learn the skills they need prepares them to work in social services and health care, which is a crucial investment in the community, she said.
