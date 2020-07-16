School of Social Work addresses health care disparities for people of color in third Q&A, town hall

The School of Social Work held part three of its Q&A and town hall series focused on race, COVID-19 and health titled “COVID-19, Diversity and Health” on Thursday.
Part three merged conversations from the previous panels and discussed how to move forward in actionable ways to address existing disparities.
Jandel Crutchfield, social work assistant professor, moderated the event, and Allison Tomlinson, social work assistant professor, and Antwan Williams, social work adjunct assistant professor, were guest panelists.
Since the first panel on June 25, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. have increased by 1.2 million, and simultaneously there have been 45 straight days of protests against racial injustice, Crutchfield said.
There is an element of culture that can serve as a factor to resilience, Tomlinson said. The social justice movement and the COVID-19 response has to focus on the idea of using cultural resilience to navigate social systems and experiences.
Space needs to be made to recognize cultural experiences people of color face, she said. Racial experience has a complex role in peoples’ health interactions.
In marginalized communities there is a reluctance to seek medical attention or have regular checkups because of negative previous experiences or lack of affordable, quality health care, Williams said.
“Seeing a doctor once, twice a year, that’s not even part of the culture because of growing up in an environment where you didn’t even have that access in the first place,” he said.
Increase in educational awareness is needed across disciplines to identify where historical anxiety about engaging health care systems comes from, Tomlinson said.
Williams said advocacy for marginalized populations in the academic setting could ensure that anti-racism, health disparities and social justice issues are incorporated throughout the curriculum.
There are standardized norms of what mental health presentation looks like, and some of these don’t include cultural experiences in communities of color. Tomlinson said in Black communities the culturally engendered stress of racism leads to normalizing possible psychological issues, depression and anxiety.
“We have to be mindful of that as a health care community because we also have to be mindful of how various health issues intersect,” Tomlinson said.
She said it’s important for clinicians and individuals to broaden their awareness and the scope of knowledge they consume so that they can be better at providing services and making sure resources are available.
