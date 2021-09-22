UTA’s Relationship Violence and Sexual Assault Prevention introduced Kendra Zellan as the new assistant director for Student Advocacy Services last week.
The new role entails RVSP programming, advocating for victims and survivors of sexual violence, assisting with the LGBTQ+ Program and Maverick Pantry, said Jessica Sanchez, director of Student Advocacy Services, in an email.
Sanchez said the role was introduced because of the tremendous growth in their advocacy and support services.
“I feel so privileged and honored to have been selected for this role, that Jessica has trusted me with this,” Zellan said.
With a master's degree in counseling, Zellan has worked with marginalized communities, such as those on the autism spectrum, as well as students who didn’t have equal access to education. But once she got an internship and worked with college students, she fell in love with higher education, she said.
Zellan wants to create a safe, judgment-free zone and hopes to provide the necessary resources to lower the risk of relationship violence, she said. During her undergraduate studies, she didn’t know about organizations like RVSP, so raising awareness on this issue is important to her.
It’s important to enable students to become leaders on campus and make RVSP’s resources and events more accessible to fellow students, she said.
Currently working on her doctorate in leadership and organizational change and writing a dissertation about survivors of sexual assault, she feels empowered to do so because this is something she’s passionate about, she said.
“This is something that we need advocates for at all levels, and so anything that I can do to help, even one student, I just find that as a huge success,” Zellan said.
Visual communications sophomore Kendra Small became a peer educator for RVSP after joining her freshman year when her roommate expressed interest. Now, she continues to advocate, educate and offer support to students on campus.
“Everyone may not need these resources which is great, no one should have to experience relationship violence and sexual assault, but to just have that resource available, makes it a lot more comforting to be on campus,” Small said.
She felt reassured when she met Zellan, a professional and open individual, she said.
One in four women and one in 10 men will experience sexual violence during their academic career, Sanchez said.
“These statistics alone reiterate the importance of having an office whose sole purpose is to believe and support victims and survivors of sexual violence,” Sanchez said in the email. “Additionally, RVSP advocates the needs of victims and ensures that all students who walk through our doors are treated with dignity and respect.”
Zellan grew up attending band and volleyball camps at UTA. Coming back to the community with her education, experience and passion, she is ready to work.
“[Sanchez] has completely trusted me to be autonomous in this role. I turned to my students and said ‘OK guys, let's do this, you tell me what you want to do,'" she said. "They know what they need, they know what their students and their peers need, so it's just been so exciting from day one.”
