RVSP hosts kickboxing class to empower survivors during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Survivors and allies powered up against domestic violence at the Empower Hour Kickboxing Event on Wednesday afternoon at Brazos Park.
Relationship Violence and Sexual Assault Prevention hosted the class to help individuals learn self-defense and celebrate Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Sineyda Ortiz, Maverick Activities Center assistant director for fitness, led 20 girls in the empowering kickboxing class.
This event brings women together to empower and support one another, Ortiz said. She wanted to make an inclusive kickboxing class that inspired and uplifted everybody.
“It's very important that we speak up for the survivors, and that women know they deserve better,” she said.
Kendra Small, RVSP peer educator and visual communications sophomore, said the kickboxing event is a fun way to share useful skills against domestic violence.
“It's an empowering moment for people to come together,” Small said.
Yaritza Gloria, social work senior and RVSP intern, assisted with organizing the event, creating posters and decorating the tables. As a survivor herself, Gloria wanted to be the voice she didn’t have for others.
“We're just coming together as women and empowering each other,” Gloria said.
Excited for the turnout, Kendra Zellan, assistant director for Student Advocacy Services, worked to promote and collect donations for The Women's Center located in Tarrant County.
RVSP co-sponsored the event with the help of Delta Tau Delta, the School of Social Work, Zeta Tau Alpha, Terry Foundation Scholarships and Campus Recreation, Zellan said.
Nursing sophomore Maddy McEwen joined RVSP to advocate and support survivors, she said.
Women are strong and just as capable as men in a variety of categories, McEwen said.
Such events on campus let survivors feel seen and find comfort in the community around them, Small said.
“You're being seen. You're not being ignored, and we're going to help you fight that fight,” Small said.
Their difference in views and cultures didn’t stop these women from supporting a great cause, Gloria said.
“It was fun, hard but it just felt really good,” she said. “It definitely kicked my butt.”
This month breaks the silence surrounding domestic violence, Small said.
Awareness enriches a whole community by showing survivors their experience is not something to be ashamed of, McEwen said.
“This is empowering yourself and giving strength back to women that was taken from them,” she said.
