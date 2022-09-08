RVSP confidential advocate creates safe space for students

After months of vacancy, the Relationship Violence and Sexual Assault Prevention program has hired Tiffany Bland as the new confidential advocate.
A confidential advocate is a designated position exempt from Title IX regulations, which require all staff and faculty to be mandatory reporters and officially report instances when they hear students, directly or indirectly, disclose signs of distress or red flags of sexual or relationship violence.
Having a confidential advocate allows students to explore their options without the pressure of a mandatory Title IX filing or a police report, Bland said. Confidentiality gives the students the autonomy to make informed decisions for themselves.
“We know that our victim survivors aren't ready sometimes to make a police report or follow Title IX, but that doesn't mean that they don't deserve to feel safe,” she said.
Bland earned a master’s in counseling, has worked at a domestic violence shelter and has experience in the law enforcement side of advocacy. She said she saw instances when assault survivors felt forced to go forward with reports when they were still in dangerous situations.
She understands the struggles of victims that can lead to dangerous situations, so she wants to make sure the individual is safe before formulating an exit plan, Bland said.
“I really, really, really want to make sure students understand that when you step in my office, it's one of those, ‘What happens in this office, stays in this office,’” she said.
As the only confidential advocate in the department, she said as long as students are not a danger to themselves or others, the information stays safe with her.
UTA alumna Nichole Sostre works on campus at UTA and is a mandatory reporter. She said she thinks Title IX is important because part of victims’ and survivors’ healing process is bringing the situation to light and seeking justice from their abuser.
However, Sostre said she understands that sometimes filing a Title IX report means the student might not feel safe anymore, and the whole purpose of the regulations is to keep students safe.
“Unfortunately, based on culture and just women being fearful of what it means to come out, consequences and the fear of not being believed, I think it's crucial they know that there are people in their lives, such as the professors, who would say, ‘I believe in you, and I want to report it because it's not OK,’” she said.
Most entities on campus, including all professors and most staff, are mandatory reporters through Title IX, except for some staff in a few places like Counseling and Psychological Services and Health Services, said Kendra Zellan, assistant director for Student Advocacy Services.
The confidential advocate program allows students to access tools and resources they might need to keep them safe in their situation or until they feel ready to make the next step, Bland said. She can also provide secondary support.
“So if you are a friend or you know a friend that is going through issues and you want to learn how to be a good support for your friend, we can also assist with that,” she said.
The program has three main pillars: advocacy, support and education.
Bland’s position falls in the support pillar, she said, and she wants students to feel comfortable speaking up and finding a voice to help themselves.
“I can assure students that nothing they say is gonna make me feel different than wanting to help them,” Bland said. “Every student on this campus, no matter what you look like [or] where you come from, you're safe with me.”
