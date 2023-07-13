Rusty Taco to replace Halal Shack in the University Center

The University Center is opening Rusty Taco, replacing The Halal Shack, before the fall semester.
Rusty Taco started in Dallas in 2010 and specializes in freshly-made, in-house tacos with a recipe created 13 years ago, said Andrew Hyde, Rusty Taco’s Director of Marketing.
The UC’s location menu is reduced compared to its other spots. It will consist of 11 tacos in total, with three types of nachos and various sides, including salsa, guacamole and black beans, which are all made from scratch. Additionally, there will also be five vegetarian taco options.
Hyde said they will be serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. While he is still unsure of the hours of operation, he ensured they will be serving tacos all day to the students.
Hyde said what differentiates Rusty Taco from other taco chains is that it’s not fast food. They serve fresh food made from scratch using quality products.
“Tacos are the most important meal of the day,” he said. “Students want tacos, we want to make sure that they get our tacos whenever they want.”
Dining Dollars and MavMoney will be accepted, and there will be meal exchange options as well. Currently, details about the options aren’t ready to release, said LeeAnn Irland, Maverick Dining marketing manager.
Irland said they wanted to give the students what they want by bringing Latin cuisine to the UC, which is feedback she’s received.
“We’re very optimistic,” Irland said regarding the success of Rusty Taco. “This is something that people have been saying: ‘We want tacos.’ Anytime we’ve done tacos in our dining halls, they’re always super popular.”
Hyde said the most popular tacos ordered are the steak and chicken fajita tacos and the baja shrimp taco. However, his favorite thing on the menu is the queso.
“Queso is my favorite because you can put queso on any taco and it takes already great tacos and makes them even better,” he said.
Irland said she and the rest of her team collectively favor the Texan taco and the baja shrimp taco. They also love the sides as well.
“Honorable mention for chips and queso, chips and guac, chips and salsa, of course,” she said. “Because you just can’t have any sort of Latin cuisine without it.”
The decision to replace The Halal Shack with Rusty Taco was based on performance and on how popular Latin cuisine has been with students.
The grand opening of Rusty Taco is still in the works, but Irland said they are shooting for late July.
