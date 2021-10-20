Ron Liggett nominated for Sun Belt Conference Faculty Member of the Year

From helping with batting practice in the 1995 MLB All-Star Game to his tenure as a baseball assistant coach, economics senior lecturer Ron Liggett has achieved many accomplishments over the past three decades in Arlington.
Liggett will get to add another accolade to his name, this time for his dedication in the classroom.
UTA selected Liggett as the school representative for the Sun Belt Conference Faculty Member of the Year award in September. Each of the Sun Belt’s 12 institutions nominate their choice every year, and the conference members vote for the overall recipient.
The award recognizes a faculty member from each Sun Belt institution who has a passion for teaching, engaging and inspiring students and supports and displays enthusiasm for the Athletics Department, according to the UTA Athletics press release.
“It’s a great honor and you are always humbled when somebody says ‘You’re doing a good job,’” Liggett said.
Mishael Berger, associate athletic director for Eligibility and Certification, said she helped organize the selection process that chose who would represent UTA for the Sun Belt award.
Berger said it was welcoming to see Liggett being recognized while also appreciated by student-athletes.
She said they sent out a survey to student-athletes and asked them to write professors’ names who have made the most impact in their lives.
Staff members also took the survey, collected the top vote-getters and sent that to the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. Those athletes discussed the selected professors and finalized the UTA nominee.
Liggett said he has always loved education and athletics and wants to combine both.
Businesses will ask if job candidates are previous athletes because it shows they’ve been a part of a team, and camaraderie skills are important in real life, Liggett said.
He said he was busy during last spring, but he still tries to grab a couple innings at a weekend baseball game.
Even with teaching, he keeps up with as many sports as possible and knows John Sauerhage, track and field coach, and Greg Young, men’s basketball head coach, well, he said.
Senior pitcher Michael Wong, who also serves as the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee president, enrolled in Liggett’s economics class last spring. Regardless of the lack of face-to-face communication, Wong enjoyed Liggett’s class.
Wong heard about Liggett through his teammates and found out Liggett’s history with the baseball program shortly after. He picked Liggett’s class as soon as he saw his name.
“He was easily the best professor that I had during this COVID,” he said.
Wong said he felt like he impacted the decision because he voted for Liggett. He wrote an essay for Liggett, which was presented in the winner’s announcement email.
“Him being a baseball coach in the past, he obviously understands that things are very time-oriented,” Wong said.
Wong said Liggett helped him and his teammates by moving test and quiz dates around to comply with the athletes’ schedules. Liggett pushed back the date for a quiz while the baseball team was traveling for a game.
Liggett’s pre-recorded lectures keep students focused because he starts his lecture with a sample from a classic rock song, Wong said. Liggett’s enthusiasm and the environment he created while being online stood out the most.
“He makes a positive impact on the economics program,” Wong said. “His classes are unique in a way to where me as a student, I wanted to learn and I was excited to listen to his lectures and learn more material.”
Student development specialist Courtney Burken said volleyball and basketball students-athletes usually take Liggett’s classes and say he’s a great instructor.
Liggett’s efforts to help struggling students made choosing him a no-brainer, Burken said.
Berger said she appreciated Liggett’s efforts to make lectures attentive.
Outside the classroom, Burken describes Liggett as energetic, smart and able to put complex concepts together and explain them on a simple basis.
“I feel like he has a passion for students, and that really shows,” Berger said. “I think that the student athletes can see that, and I think that that’s ultimately why they nominated him,”
