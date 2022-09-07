Rolling Hills Country Club closed to make way for housing development

Rolling Hills Country Club was nestled in North Arlington for over 60 years. But now, the history club has closed amid a proposal to repurpose it into a housing and mixed-use development.
The majority of the land is proposed to be redeveloped into single-family homes with lots ranging from 6,000 to 8,400 square feet, said Chasidy Benson, the city’s planning and development services planning manager. The southern area of the land, near Interstate 30, is proposed to have mixed uses such as senior living or community commercial use.
“There’s a market demand for more housing just in DFW in general,” Benson said. “Every city is seeing an influx of residential projects just based on the housing needs and the demand in the Metroplex.”
The development would distinguish the land with an entry off North Cooper Street, provide a central gathering space and create walkable paths to local schools and recreational spaces.
Some nearby schools include Jones Academy of Fine Arts and Dual Language and Butler Elementary.
The development plans to incorporate natural features and topography, allowing a design that respects the land’s natural elevations.
The Rolling Hills Country Club previously hosted the Texas Women’s Open, a competitive women’s golf, for five consecutive years in 2014.
Local golfing families came together to create the country club in 1954, according to the club’s website. The green spaces and large clubhouse first started as a farmhouse and a small swimming pool.
Originally named Wohelo, the club’s first nine-hole golf course was built a year after its conception. The club took on Rolling Hills Country Club as its new name in 1962.
By the time the club adopted its current name, the property had expanded its golf course. More renovations came as a clubhouse were revealed in 2001. The new building included various facilities like an event hall, indoor virtual practice facility, men’s and women’s activity rooms and a new restaurant.
The project is unique in Arlington because the city has already used most of the available land, so large areas that are free for development are rare, Benson said. Despite not having much vacant land, the city has seen various requests for projects submitted.
The area near the country club has seen many developments in residential communities, such as The Roosevelt Arlington Commons and The Truman Arlington Commons. The communities are a part of one large project to improve housing in that area.
The Roosevelt was completed in 2018, and The Truman finished in 2021.
Benson said the city has seen more requests for different types of residential projects.
“I think it presents a great opportunity for the city to be able to create a premier neighborhood in this sector of Arlington,” she said.
A town hall meeting was held in March for residents to discuss the project at length.
The project was submitted by Provident Realty Advisors to request a zoning change from residential single-family to planned development to allow for single-family residential, senior living and commercial development with modified standards, according to a written request submitted to the city.
The zoning held a public hearing during the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting Aug. 17. The case will be brought up during the next commission meeting Sept. 7.
Some letters of opposition protested against the project concerning that the natural green space would be stripped away.
The plans will be presented to the city council Sept. 6 and 27.
