weather (copy)

The Metroplex can expect alternating cold fronts and warm-ups with a chance of precipitation and strong breezes throughout the week.

“It’s going to be almost like a roller coaster ride of temperatures,” said Juan Hernandez, National Weather Service meteorologist.

Temperatures will rise from the low 60s to mid 70s early in the week, followed by cold fronts on Wednesday and Friday. The cooling trend should last through the weekend, Hernandez said.

Those planning to celebrate Thanksgiving this year will be able to celebrate outdoors according to Hernandez.

“It will be a good day to be outside, right around 71 degrees,” he said. “It should be a beautiful day.”

