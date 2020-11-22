The Metroplex can expect alternating cold fronts and warm-ups with a chance of precipitation and strong breezes throughout the week.
“It’s going to be almost like a roller coaster ride of temperatures,” said Juan Hernandez, National Weather Service meteorologist.
Temperatures will rise from the low 60s to mid 70s early in the week, followed by cold fronts on Wednesday and Friday. The cooling trend should last through the weekend, Hernandez said.
Those planning to celebrate Thanksgiving this year will be able to celebrate outdoors according to Hernandez.
“It will be a good day to be outside, right around 71 degrees,” he said. “It should be a beautiful day.”
Weekly Outlook
Monday: Cloudy with a high near 62 during the day. Mostly cloudy with a low around 55 in the evening.
Tuesday: A 30% chance of showers between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy with a high near 74 and a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, before 1 a.m. Mostly clear with a low around 47 in the evening.
Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m. Sunny with a high near 64. Mostly clear with a low around 44 in the evening.
Thursday: Sunny with a high near 71 during the day. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy with a low around 56 in the evening.
Friday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day. Mostly cloudy with a high near 67. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a low around 48.
Saturday: A 30% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy with a high near 59 in the evening.
@ColeKembel
news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
