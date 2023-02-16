Rock out while rock climbing at Bang Your Head Bash

On most days, people can come to the Dyno-Rock Indoor Climbing Center to ascend around 16,000 square feet of climbing surfaces, but on Friday, they can come listen to high-octane performances from three punk bands as well.
The Football Team Creative will host the Bang Your Head Bash, with the bands Thyroids, Kaiju Queers and Acid Discharge scheduled to perform. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and the bands will begin at 8 p.m.
Alexa Garner, international business in Korean sophomore, is the event’s project manager. She said the bash is inspired by sounds of her youth — early ‘90s and ‘00s punk rock.
“I've always been interested in that kind of genre, so it just seems right for me to throw an event with that kind of theme,” she said. “I also know that there’s a lot of bands locally that kind of play into that theme.”
Social media was the main point of contact for setting up the lineup for this show. Some of the bands are familiar with the Football Team and its events.
“One of [Acid Discharge’s] members are actually a member of the Football Team,” Garner said. “They were a no-brainer.”
Acid Discharge is a newly-formed Houston-based punk band that focuses on feminine empowerment.
“I feel like there's a lack of representation, and just girls doing things in general and girls hosting shows and girls running shows,” vocalist Laura Contasti said. “We're trying to create these safe spaces.”
The lead guitarist and undeclared freshman Regina Owusu-Sekyere has a long drive for rehearsal and shows.
“I'm willing to drive all the way from Dallas because Acid has a really particular sound that I really like,” they said.
The band pays their travel costs through what the group makes from shows, Sekyere added.
The Football Team supports Owusu-Sekyere’s music career by going to Acid Discharge shows when they can. The organization's supportive environment is one reason why Owusu-Sekyere joined the Football Team Creative last semester.
Dallas-based band Thyroids is another group that has a personal connection to the Football Team. Guitarist and vocalist Kenny Ramirez is friends with Eli Tomlanovich, who helped grow the organization’s Treehouse project, a collective that aims to give local artists a platform, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Thyroids has been together since 2014 with several rotating members. Its sound is best described as angular punk, a rougher style of typical punk. The band accepted to play at the event because they were interested in the show’s venue.
“If there's not a mosh pit and someone doesn't dive into it from the rock climbing thing, it's going to be a total waste of my time,” drummer Mark Bitter said jokingly.
Dyno-Rock Climbing Center wasn’t the first choice for the venue but the group had to change location due to scheduling conflicts with the original site, Garner said.
“Dyno-Rock themselves actually reached out to our Football Team Instagram,” she said. “They were actually the ones who reached out to us, and this is gonna be the first time that they’ve ever done a concert before, but they've noticed through our other events that we've thrown, so they were really interested and super ready to collaborate with us.”
Bang Your Head Bash is one of the many events the Football Team Creative will host throughout the year. It aims to provide a platform for UTA artists and creative types to show off their work, according to the university’s website.
Garner wanted to join the Football Team Creative during her freshman year but was afraid of being teased as she would be the youngest member of the group. But now, she’s grateful to be a part of it because it opened her eyes to the richness of the local music scene in North Texas.
“I’m listening to bands and following different bands on Instagram that I never would have heard of,” she said. “I’m networking with people that I never would have originally met.”
Coordinating events is something that she has a lot of fun doing and is passionate about, Garner added.
The Football Team has impacted the UTA and Arlington communities in Garner's eyes by helping students get involved in the local scene and supporting local businesses with its events.
The event is bring-your-own-beer for those 21 and over. Entry for the event is $5, and entry for rock climbing is $15.
