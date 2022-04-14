Richard “Cheech” Marin, of the comedy duo Cheech and Chong, spoke at Rosebud Theater about his renowned Chicano Art collection Wednesday.
The Center for Mexican American Studies, UTA’s Art and Art History Department and a visiting art committee hosted Marin ahead of the first Chicano art museum debut in America, which will house his collection. The museum is slated to open this summer and is named National Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art, Culture and Industry, also known as“The Cheech.”
Chicano art came out of a social and political movement in the ’60s aiming to advocate for civil rights and express Chicano cultural and ethnic identity, said Christian Zlolniski, Center for Mexican American Studies director.
Marin started collecting Chicano art in the 1980s, first in California and then later in other parts of the country, including Texas, Zlolniski said. Having him at UTA is a great opportunity.
Marin entered to thunderous applause following an introduction by Zlolniski. Cheers gave way to laughter as Marin recalled his journey as a Chicano art collector, peppering comedy throughout the event.
He discovered the world of Chicano art in the late ’60s and became a collector in the mid-’80s but traces his background with art back to religious paintings from his childhood in Catholic school, Marin said.
Over the years, he said he became educated in Western art, eventually discovering works with a Chicano angle.
Despite being classically trained, Chicano artists were barred from museums on the grounds that “Chicanos don’t make fine art,” he said. Marin wanted to provide shelf space for rejected Chicano artists, sparking his journey as a collector.
Eventually, Marin said he made friends in the artistic community who compelled him to share his collection with the world. Target and Hewlett Packard sponsored the cause, and he began touring his collection at museums across the country.
“I was the perfect storm. I knew what the art was. I had money to collect it,” Marin said.
Museums are hesitant to show private collections, but he was able to slowly share his artwork with 50 museums, he said.
He showed his collection at a museum in Riverside, California, in what was their largest show, hosted in a 66,420 square foot space repurposed to permanently house the works, Marin said.
“Four-twenty square feet? It was meant to be,” he said.
Marin concluded the tale amid hearty laughs by inviting everyone to attend the first exclusive Chicano museum in Riverside, California on June 18, Marin said.
The crowd roared as Marin took his seat between two featured artists. The three discussed Chicano art and shared anecdotes, and Marin answered questions from the audience.
This museum will be a legacy he never dreamed he would have, Marin said.
“I felt the collection leaving my hands – not being taken, but leaving my hands because it belonged to the people that it was about,” he said.
UTA alumni Richard Gonzales said it is remarkable to have a Chicano art museum now.
“It's like the future is finally catching up with where we’ve been,” Gonzales said.
He said he hopes this is just the beginning and that the momentum solidifies the art’s recognition and acceptance into the mainstream without the need to marginalize it.
Gonzales said he thinks Marin wants to leave with the idea that he really contributed to Chicano culture and to the art world with this museum.
The most important thing for him was giving back to the Chicano community so everyone can benefit from the artwork and feel joy, he said. Chicanos are a part of American culture, not a separate entity, and this is part of the growth of American art.
Marin referred to a shirt he often wears saying “Chicano art is American art, and there’s no separation,” he said.
