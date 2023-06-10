Ribbon-cutting celebrates new sculpture in downtown Arlington

Arlington Rotary Club members, city officials and community members celebrated the completion of the Boundless sculpture near Front and Center Streets with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday.
Located in the Rotary Dream Park, Boundless is an interactive public art piece of two gears by artist Jen Lewin. The piece celebrates the Arlington Rotary Club’s centennial. The club donated $160,000 to install the artwork.
“Boundless. How appropriate is that, huh? This fits in a downtown park like the boundless opportunities that Arlington has with everything going on here,” Mayor Jim Ross said during the ceremony.
The city wants downtown to be walkable, workable and playable, and Boundless provides an anchor to attract people to the area, Ross said.
The artwork depicts two gears, one standing and the other on the ground with infinity mirrors on both sides to provide infinite light, Lewin said during the ceremony. The ground piece is interactive, and when pressure is applied, the light will swirl and be projected into the standing piece.
“I think that it really embodies the infinite potential of public art,” Lewin said. “I also think it embodies the rotary and its connections all over the world.”
Arlington Rotary Club was chartered on June 11, 1923. It was responsible for city improvements like helping start the city’s first park, Meadowbrook Park, which opened in 1924, and other community projects like funding scholarships.
The centennial year has been one of reflection and celebration, the club’s president Victoria Farrar-Myers said. Some founders and members of the Rotary Club have worked tirelessly to create a vibrant downtown.
“It's been an amazing year to pay tribute to the members that started this organization,” Farrar-Myers said.
Val Gibson, former president of the Rotary Club, said the club has reached a milestone in its history and it gives the members excitement and pride. He hopes newer members can appreciate what came before them, and that it inspires them to do more.
Barry Bondurant, president-elect of the Rotary Club, said he had seen pictures and drawings of Boundless, but he was blown away when he saw it in person the night prior.
With the installation of Boundless, phase one is complete. Phase two will finish the park with the moving of the DREAM sculpture, which is currently located on Abram Street adjacent to the Levitt Pavilion.
The city is aiming for the Rotary Dream Park to be complete by fall 2024, said James Orloski, director for Parks and Recreation. The sculpture will be one of the last components added to the park.
