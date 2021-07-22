Returning to pre-pandemic normalcy on campus may be a tough transition for students

Cynthia Manzano, Counseling and Psychological Services outreach coordinator, has had students come to her with concerns over returning to campus in the fall such as socializing and their academic motivation.
Concerns about the COVID-19 virus are affecting people’s mental health, especially as masks and social distancing regulations change, Manzano said.
She said even if the concerns are not about the virus, mental health issues are spurred on by the difficulty of adjusting back to in-person day-to-day life.
As people start to go back to the pre-pandemic way of life with more social interactions than they had in the past year and a half, some are dealing with increased anxiety.
Madeline Multer, a licensed master social worker who works in a private counseling office in Arlington, said they’ve seen an increase in referrals, and calls to their suicide hotline have been up 800% since 2021 began.
Some factors that contributed to the increase include heightened anxiety around germs and the transition of people reintroducing themselves to society, Multer said.
In Tarrant County, there were 354 new cases reported Thursday, according to the Tarrant County COVID-19 statistics website. Additionally, the weekly average of new cases in the U.S. is 23,306, up 69.3% compared to last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
Manzano said students should have moderate expectations of themselves as they come back to in-person settings and should be compassionate to themselves.
“Everyone has unique needs, and it's really important during this continued state of transition to just be kind to yourself,” she said.
CAPS plans to continue offering telehealth counseling through Zoom or telephone for the rest of the summer semester and into the fall, along with in-person sessions. CAPS is also working on developing drop-in workshops to help students with the return to campus.
Manzano said the focus of the workshops is to help everyone process what they have gone through and provide support for students as they come back on campus.
@WolfIsaly
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.