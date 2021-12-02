Quiet was the word Doug Garner, head coach of the men’s wheelchair basketball team, used to describe the games played last year.
With UTA’s COVID-19 protocols limiting fan access, Garner said the lack of that presence affected the enjoyment of the sport.
“It was something that we had to continually talk about and remind ourselves that it was temporary,” he said.
From UTA Wranglers to band members and fans, community members are once again able to support student-athletes in person after a year of virtual attendance, highlighting the importance of fan presence.
“Athletes like to be appreciated for all the time and work that they put into their sport,” Garner said. “Just like an artist or a writer or anything else.”
He said going to games in person allows fans to live vicariously through the athletes.
“That’s a lot of the fun of it, is sharing those high performance experiences that really don’t carry over through the television,” he said.
Web design junior Richmond Okon said he grew up playing basketball and has always loved the energy and atmosphere he experiences at in-person games.
Okon said when someone’s watching online, they focus on the feel of the court, but when they’re watching in person, it gives them the whole experience.
“It’s a lot interactive,” he said. “You get to interact with other students and other fans, and you’re kind of like, also involved in the court.”
Okon said he played basketball in high school and on select teams outside of school. Having fans to cheer his team on was encouraging, he said.
“Sometimes I think that is really what, as a basketball player, you look forward to,” he said. “Your home crowd energy really lifts you up.”
Allison Wells, public health junior and women’s volleyball libero, said the games last year were tough because the crowd brings a lot of the energy and intensity to the court.
“It’s like we piggyback off of each other,” Wells said. “We are there to play for us but also for them, like we want to play really well for them too.”
When there were only a handful of people last year, the team had to create that energy themselves, she said.
“Volleyball is very much like a rollercoaster sport,” Wells said. “You can be up, up, up and then the next couple of points you can be down.”
It was difficult during games to sustain the level of play and energy that they weren’t getting from the crowd, she said.
“They [fans] are so important,” Wells said. “I don’t think people realize that too much.”
