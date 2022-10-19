Restoring child-like wonder through comfort films

Turning on a comfort movie has helped students take a moment to de-stress and ease their minds when the stress of college overwhelms them.
English junior David Carson said he watches the 2001 animated film Spirited Away when he wants to unwind. The movie’s comforting world and unorthodox character design particularly call to him.
“For me, at least, thematically, [Spirited Away] is about going on a new adventure, meeting new people and then knowing how to say goodbye,” Carson said.
This theme is one college students can relate to, he said. Universities bring people together, and they sometimes graduate at different times, creating a revolving door of social interactions. Another aspect students can empathize with is its approach to how shared experiences with different people can create unlikely friendships.
There’s a scene in the film where the protagonist, Chihiro, boards a train with a mouse on her shoulder and a ghost-like figure named No-Face. Earlier in the movie, No-Face was confrontational toward Chihiro, but the two eventually moved past their differences and formed a friendship that leads them where they need to go, Carson said.
“The destination isn’t always clear, but it’s about the journey,” he said.
English sophomore Jordan Booth said his chosen comfort movie is 2004’s Howl’s Moving Castle from Studio Ghibli, the same animation company that produced Spirited Away.
Booth said he finds many of the film’s elements relaxing, from the visuals to the characters.
“After watching it for the first time, you obviously know how everything is going to turn out, but just being able to sit through that over and over again and seeing how happy and how smoothly everything turns out is really calming,” he said.
Constantly going back to the film soothes Booth when he’s in a negative mental space, he said. The comfort Howl’s Moving Castle gives him is one he said he thinks most Ghibli films share.
Booth also recommends watching The Iron Giant and Ratatouille because all three have happy endings. Comparing the films, he said all the characters overcame adversity, such as Sophie’s curse in Howl’s Moving Castle, Hogarth Hughes’ family problems in The Iron Giant and Remy’s struggle as a rat wanting to cook in Ratatouille.
Cinematic arts senior China Wilson finds comfort in City of Ember’s dystopian setting and said the movie gives her a warm, cozy feeling. How the story is told and how characters inhabit the world captivated her, she said.
“It brings you that cozy, hot cocoa, laying-in-your-bed with a blanket type of feeling,” Wilson said.
When a person gets older, they realize all the responsibilities of adulthood, she said. Taking a moment to watch childhood movies helps remind them of times when their imagination ran free.
“It’s OK to let that happen again,” she said. “You don’t have to be bogged down by so much realism by the world around you that you forget that you can dream. Yes, reality is here, but you can still enjoy yourself as if you were a child once again.”
