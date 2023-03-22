 Skip to main content
Resolutions to remove E.H. Hereford's namesake and bust reappear during Student Senate meeting

Student Government members discuss upcoming resolutions during a Student Senate general body meeting Oct. 29 in the Student Government Chambers. 

Discussions regarding resolutions about the E.H. Hereford University Center resulted in disagreements among senators during Tuesday's Student Senate general body meeting.

Changing the UC’s namesake has been circulating for a few years. In 2018, a resolution died in committee due to a lack of substantial evidence, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.

After the initial resolution was killed, a similar resolution was brought before the senate in October. Resolution 22-16, “Removal of E.H. Hereford from the UC,” called for a referendum asking students if former university President E.H. Hereford’s namesake and bust should be removed from the building due to allegedly having racist activities take place on campus during his time as university president.

Resolution 22-16 was voted on twice during the Student Senate general body meeting Feb. 28 and was killed both times. The reason for the two votes was that the number of senators present was miscounted at the beginning of the meeting.

After being killed twice, Resolution 22-16 was brought to UTA’s Supreme Court by the Progressive Student Union for an appeal. The court ruled the senate's decision as “null and void.”

Due to the court’s decision, 22-16 was voted on once again. It was killed by one vote.

After the decision was made, another similar resolution was introduced. 

Resolution 23-06 “Removal of E.H. Hereford’s Bust from The UC,” aims to have Hereford’s bust placed in Special Collections at the Central Library instead of being in the UC. The resolution also asks that official communication regarding the E.H. Hereford University Center use the terms “University Center” or “UC.”

Resolution 23-06 was authored by Dylan Buck, student body vice president. When discussing the resolution, Buck spoke about the evidence against Hereford, such as the Rebel theme the university had during his time.

“As a Black student on this university, walking past E.H. Hereford is a spit in my face, every day,” Buck said.

After Buck’s statement, the discussion was brought to a close, and the resolution was referred to the Student Affairs Committee for further research.

The senate also passed Resolution 22-21 “Once And For All, Football,” which proposes a referendum asking students if they want UTA to raise the Intercollegiate Athletics Fee by up to $500 a year, depending on credit hours, to establish an American football program. 

