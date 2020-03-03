One resolution was passed, one was introduced and one was killed during the Student Senate general body meeting Tuesday.

Resolution “Styrofoam To-Go Is A No-Go!” was passed with 23 votes in favor, five against and two abstentions.

Student Affairs chairperson Rene Hernandez said the resolution calls for the university to phase out styrofoam containers at the Maverick Café and Connection Café and instead continue research on biodegradable and recyclable options.

It also calls for the university to add infographics at the cafes on how to properly recycle styrofoam material, Hernandez said.

The resolution that was passed encourages the university to continue to strive to be sustainable, liberal arts senator Alexander Bomgardner said.

Once a resolution passes the Student Senate, it moves to the Executive Branch where Student Body president and vice president work on implementation, according to a previous Shorthorn article.

Resolution “Food For Fines” was introduced and was assigned to the Community Affairs Committee for further research.

The resolution calls for UTA to accept items from students such as can goods in exchange for parking fines that can be up to $250.

During the last Academic Affairs Committee meeting, the resolution “An Advance Notice Would Be Nice” was killed, Academic Affairs chairperson Rebecca Roten said.

It called for setting a timeline for when graduate teaching assistantship and graduate research assistantship placements would be announced for students, Roten said.

However, she said setting a deadline for placements would limit the flexibility of academic departments.

Arafaa Khan was also sworn in as an engineering senator during the meeting.

