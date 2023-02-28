Resolution on renaming University Center fails during Student Senate meeting

A resolution regarding students voting to remove the University Center’s namesake was killed twice during Tuesday’s Student Senate general body meeting.
Resolution 22-16, “Removal of E.H. Hereford From the UC,” called for a referendum, asking students about potentially removing the name and bust of former university President E.H. Hereford from the University Center for allegedly having racist activities take place on campus during his tenure.
A similar resolution was originally presented in 2018, but died in committee due to lack of substantial evidence, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
The resolution was voted on twice because of a miscount of senator attendance. During the second vote, there were eight abstentions and seven in favor, which meant the motion failed.
Jay Rodriguez, Progressive Student Union president, said they were frustrated with the decision, and added that their team will continue fighting to put it on the referendum.
“Just because the night didn’t end in celebration doesn’t mean it’s over,” Rodriguez said.
They said seeing the resolution killed twice was disheartening.
Resolution 22-16 was simultaneously introduced in October with Resolution 22-17, “Renaming Woolf Hall,” which passed unanimously Feb. 14. Resolution 22-17 has moved to the next step of implementation, which involves Student Body President Teresa Nguyen presenting research and comments to university administration.
The resolution called for a committee to decide whether or not the namesake of the building, former university President Jack Woolf, should be replaced for his alleged racist history, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Nguyen is requesting that if a committee is formed to make the final decision on the name change, half of it should be comprised of students from different departments.
If implemented, Woolf Hall would not be the first building to be renamed on campus. In 2021, what was then known as Davis Hall was renamed to the University Administration Building for the alleged racist background of its namesake Edward Davis.
Along with the voting on Resolution 22-16, the senate also unanimously passed two other resolutions.
Resolution 22-18, “South Asian Heritage Inclusion (SAHI),” asks UTA to introduce a combined, or separate, Hindi/Urdu language program due to the growing population of Asian American and Asian international students.
Resolution 22-08, “Pay-ve the Minimum Way-ge,” hopes to have the university consider implementing a new minimum wage for all students employment, ranging from $10 to $15. It also asks that the current minimum wage be subject to regular review to reflect the cost of living.
