Residents, students discusses COVID-19's impact as the U.S. surpasses a million deaths

Arlington resident Kim Feil remembers performing her last in-person music gig at Six Flags Over Texas, where she had a final drink with her husband in public and a final normal night out riding roller coasters.
Feil didn’t even want to perform that night, but with a mask and a painting respirator in hand, she took the stage. On that same night, March 10, 2020, Tarrant County reported its first COVID-19 case, a day before the World Health Organization declared a pandemic.
The U.S. recently hit over one million COVID-19 deaths, as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in May 2022. The virus changed many people’s lives forever, either by lives lost or adjustments taken to minimize its effects.
Two years later, the precautions Feil took in March 2020 haven’t changed.
She had personal rules: double masking or an N95 hard shell mask for indoor and outdoor activities must see at least an N95 soft shell mask, and no coverings call for outdoors with updrafts and the ability to social distance. Feil has zero-tolerance for any rules violated.
As a singer, she doesn’t want to catch anything that can permanently affect her lungs. But also, her husband, who’s a cancer survivor, is immunocompromised through his chemoradiation.
“I can't imagine my life without my husband,” Feil said.
People didn’t feel as strongly about COVID-19 as herself, she said. When she was out and the mask mandates were still intact, Feil would point up to people who had their masks slipping off their noses, but some would brush her off.
She would turn away visitors who didn’t comply with her rules. It didn’t matter who it was, family members or cable workers, she would put her foot down.
“I was a ‘Karen,’ and I was proud to be a ‘Karen,’” Feil said.
Computer science senior Sheraz Hasan was also cautious of the virus. He was often seen with his mask and hand sanitizer. He would wear gloves at the gym and try to distance himself from others.
His volunteering experience at a hospital during the pandemic made him cautious. Hasan had relatives in the medical field and wanted to help out because the hospital was short-staffed.
Patients taking their last breath and ventilators or hospital beds filling the hallways were all common sights in the ward, he said.
While volunteering at the hospital, Hasan was assigned to an elderly woman’s room. Surrounded by her family members, he took her hand as she was shaking because of the ventilator. He thought to comfort her during that moment and held on as she stared at him.
Then she flatlined.
The woman had COVID-19 and took her last breath in Hasan’s arms. She was just a random patient he didn’t know, but there was a connection, he said. He cried for a while afterward.
In December 2019, some patients in Wuhan, China, were experiencing shortness of breath and fever, according to the CDC. By January, the virus was spreading to other parts of the world, and the U.S. reported its first coronavirus case in Washington.
Task forces and countermeasures were made following the first case and Feb. 11, 2020, the World Health Organization named the coronavirus outbreak: COVID-19.
Civil engineering sophomore Rami Tafesh was working at Bed Bath & Beyond in February 2020 when his coworker asked him about a virus in China. He and his coworker were cleaning restrooms at the time and working with KN95 masks. As a joke, they posted it on Snapchat with the caption: “If coronavirus was coming, we’re set.”
He brushed it off, thinking the virus wouldn’t come here to the U.S., and if it does, it would only infect a handful of people, similar to Ebola.
He was wrong, Tafesh said.
His workplace shut down, his school, Tarrant County College, switched to online, and he became unemployed. Tafesh didn’t return to the retail store because it was taking too long to open, and he needed to support himself financially, he said.
Hasan shared a similar sentiment. He couldn’t believe a pandemic would happen in his lifetime.
Back in 2020, Hasan left for spring break and returned to online classes at UTA. He was a biology major at the time, and his grades were dropping because virtual classes made it difficult for him to comprehend the material.
He then switched majors to computer science a semester after going online because it was easier to do his major’s classes online, he said.
His days in lockdown were spent eating, doing school work for a couple of hours, eating again and sleeping. It was a cycle, and it wasn’t healthy, Hasan said.
“I'm very extroverted,” he said. “I like hanging around people, so just being locked up, it definitely kind of hurt.”
Tafesh thought the pandemic would blow over by June 2020, but the months went by. And by October, the world was still wearing masks, businesses were still closed and a vaccine wasn’t ready.
At the start of the pandemic, a human trial of the vaccine began in the U.S., according to the CDC. Then by December 2020, the Food and Drug Administration issued an Emergency Use Authorization for the first COVID-19 vaccine: the Pfizer-BioNTech.
Tafesh was surprised when it came out quickly and skeptical because he thought it was a rushed vaccine, so he waited to see the test trials before getting one.
When he went to get the vaccine, there was a huge line, and he felt encouraged that so many people were getting vaccinated. Eventually, the world might get through the pandemic and return to normal life, he said.
He’s fully vaccinated now and has relaxed his precautions, Tefash said. He can’t remember the last time he wore a mask.
The vaccine was like “the light at the end of the tunnel,” Hasan said. He was relieved COVID-19 could be gone, but he doesn’t think it will happen anytime soon.
Hasan still wears his masks and has hand sanitizer on him. Despite not social distancing as much anymore, he still wants to take daily precautions.
The Delta variant, first identified in India during late 2020, became the dominant variant in the U.S. and started a wave of infections in summer 2021, according to the CDC. More variants were later discovered and concern scientists across the world.
Currently, cases are falling, and more people are becoming vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Feil said she saw the numbers go down and relaxed her precautions, but her rules stayed in place.
Hasan has had three vaccine doses, and with more people informed about COVID-19, he’s at ease but still takes precautions.
“It's just so tragic. This pathogen has just taken over our country, our world, and it's just changed every aspect of our daily lives,” he said. “It's unworldly, really.”
