Republican Party claims resounding Tarrant County victory during election night

The Republican Party took all but two positions in Tarrant County leadership Tuesday.
People’s voices were heard in one of the most important elections for the county, which remains one of the state’s largest Republican-dominant counties.
Fort Worth resident Donetta Cummings said it was the concern for her children’s future and for the economy that brought her to the Tarrant County Democratic Watch Party. She was watching to see if the Democrats could gain control over the House of Representatives but was also interested in her local elections and what would affect her directly.
Tarrant County Commissioner Precinct 2
The Commissioners Court is the general governing body of Tarrant County, with each commissioner elected from the county’s four precincts in addition to the county judge, according to the Tarrant County Commissioner’s website. County commissioners serve four-year “staggered” terms and have responsibilities including setting the tax rate, adopting the county budget, establishing voting precincts, appointing precinct judges, calling bond elections and managing all county facilities, including the roads in their precinct.
Tarrant County Commissioner for Precinct 2, which includes Arlington, Devan Allen announced she would not run for reelection, according to a November 2021 press release. Allen, a UTA alumna graduated in 2010, was elected Nov. 6, 2018, and served as the first African American to represent Precinct 2.
In a close race, Democratic candidate Alisa Simmons defeated Republican candidate Andy Nguyen by a narrow margin. The Austin native campaigned to expand access to public healthcare, continue the county’s investment in early childhood education and ensure law enforcement’s focus on crime.
Simmons graduated from Texas Woman's University with a journalism degree. She served as a broadcast journalist for 12 years until switching career paths as a county 9-1-1 administrator for 22 years. Simmons currently serves as the president of Arlington NAACP.
At the county’s Democratic watch party, she said that her main concern is providing services for the vulnerable, marginalized and left out.
“I am always concerned about those who are considered the least among us,” she said. “I think that the playground ought to be equal.”
Simmons said that without the campaigns of her fellow Democrats, her race for County Commissioner would not have ended as it did.
“If it had just been me running instead of all of these other experienced, awesome candidates, I don't think our numbers would be this close,” she said.
Her opponent Nguyen was formerly the Tarrant County Commissioner of Precinct 2. His platform focused on reducing taxes, improving roads & infrastructure, transparency and accountability in Tarrant County and supporting law enforcement.
County Judge
In June 2021, previous County Judge Glen Whitley announced he wouldn’t seek reelection, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. He served for 15 years.
Fort Worth native Tim O’Hare, former Farmers Branch Mayor, led for most of the night, ending in a decisive victory.
“It was a hard fought campaign. I stayed true to who I am. I told people what I would do, told people what I believed,” O’Hare said in a press conference at a Fort Worth watch party. “I think we need more people running for office that are not saying what they’re supposed to say to get elected but are really honest and tell people who they are and what they believe.”
O’Hare holds a degree in finance from UT Austin and a law degree from the Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law, according to his campaign’s website. He ran on promises to limit government, lower property taxes, support law enforcement and fight taxpayer-funded lobbying. In his career, he served as Republican Party of Texas Treasurer and Tarrant County GOP Chairman.
He said he is intent on providing relief to people by cutting property taxes which is good for everyone, regardless of who they voted for.
The government’s primary responsibility is to protect people and keep the streets safe, he said. With violent crime on the rise, his second priority is to support police services and ensure the county is safe.
Deborah Peoples, the Democrat candidate who opposed O’Hare, was the first Black woman to lead and serve as chairwoman of the Tarrant County Democratic Party.
“She could run again and, eventually, her day is gonna come. Because they gotta see the work that she does out here in the community,” Cummings said “Even though she's not in a particular position or anything, she's always out there fighting for the minority people, people that don't really feel like they have a voice.”
Criminal District Attorney
The Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office is the county’s largest “law firm,” receiving over 45,000 cases ranging from capital murder to misdemeanor theft each year, according to the county’s website. Previous District Attorney Sharen Wilson declined to run again.
Republican candidate Phil Sorrells won on a notable margin of victory. He served as Judge of Tarrant County Criminal Court Number 10 for 25 years and resigned to run for district attorney, according to his campaign’s website.
His campaign promised to support the police, fight illegal immigration, reform the bail system and address the backlog of trials postponed from the pandemic. He also said he will create an Election Integrity Task Force to prosecute those who seek to cheat in election processes.
Tiffany Burks, Democratic candidate and Oak Cliff native, ran on promises that included creating an office that focuses on public service over politics and dealing with police overreach by encouraging community policing and a police training model of de-escalation.
District Clerk
The District Clerk is elected for a four-year term and manages most of the business operations for the 27 district courts in Tarrant County that hear civil, family and criminal cases, according to county documents.
Tom Wilder, Republican candidate and incumbent, won a definitive victory over opponent Democratic candidate Ruby Faye Woolridge. He has served as Tarrant County District Clerk since 1998.
Faye Woolridge had previously served as an educator for more than 35 years at the Fort Worth Independent School District.
Associate news editor Taylor Coit and Jonathan Perriello, life and entertainment editor, contributed to this article.
