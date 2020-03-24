Report: Four UTA administrators cited Karbhari as reason for resignation

In an addendum to former President Vistasp Karbhari’s 2017 performance evaluation, four UTA administrators were listed as resigning due to his treatment of them.
These administrators include a former vice president, a center director, the chief audit officer and an assistant vice provost. Two more directors cited problems with him but were still on staff.
The report stated that “communication/leadership style issues continue to plague Karbhari.” The report stated that the UT System was informed by multiple executives that he "bullies and publicly humiliates" executives and "micromanages everyone and everything.”
In January, Deborah Robinson, former vice president for institutional advancement, filed a lawsuit against UTA for over $200,000 claiming she was subjected to bullying and threats of termination by Karbhari.
Robinson claims in the ongoing lawsuit that bullying and threats from Karbhari, such as unreasonable demands and goals, and threats of termination, were patterns of behavior with other female employees.
Robinson was not named in the 2017 evaluation.
Neither Karbhari nor UTA responded to multiple requests for comment in regard to the lawsuit. However, Karbhari addressed it during an interview for the University of Central Florida open president position March 5.
“What you don’t hear about later is when most of these lawsuits are actually dismissed because they have no basis,” Karbhari said to Central Florida’s presidential search committee. “I can absolutely, unequivocally tell you that this one has no basis.”
Karbhari has since removed himself from consideration for the position.
In a May 2018 informal leadership assessment of Karbhari, Tony Cucolo, who was a UT System associate vice chancellor at the time, noted that “numerous staff and some faculty have departed [UTA] – at an atypically high turnover rate.”
He also noted that Karbhari was working with a coach to improve his leadership skills upon recommendation from the UT System.
According to Karbhari’s 2017 performance evaluation, Linda Johnsrud, former vice president of Academic Affairs, suddenly resigned in 2016 because she could no longer handle Karbhari’s consistent bullying and public humiliation of her.
Johnsrud is one of three faculty members listed in the lawsuit as other female subordinates who were forced to resign or were terminated, according to a previous Shorthorn article. The other two are UTA administrators Nan Ellin and Lynne Waters.
Ellin, who served as the College of Architecture, Planning and Public Affairs dean until 2017, said the university did not force her to resign nor was she terminated. She said she chose to accept an offer from the University of Colorado Denver at the time.
In a letter dated March 19, 2018, to former UT System Chancellor William McRaven, Johnsrud said Karbhari was condescending in public meetings, questioned her ability to understand simple matters and accused her of lying.
Johnsrud said she wasn’t writing the letter to elicit any action on her behalf but to express her concern regarding faculty members who left the university because of difficulty working with Karbhari.
She said Karbhari pressured her to be harder on college deans concerning recruitment and dismissed their efforts as “too little, too late.” According to the letter, she said Karbhari spoke ill of staff members, telling a new dean that the staff he was inheriting was “worthless.”
Johnsrud listed 17 faculty members who she said left UTA for reasons such as difficulty working with Karbhari, having been pushed out or fired.
In a letter dated March 10 to UT System Chancellor James Milliken, Raymond Cotton, attorney for Nelson Mullins, acknowledged himself as Karbhari’s attorney and referenced Johnsrud’s letter.
“It appears Ms. Johnsrud’s negative pronouncement about [Karbhari] is not supported by the information in the letter that she addressed to Chancellor McRaven on March 19, 2018,” Cotton said in the letter.
Cotton said in his letter that faculty referenced in Johnsrud’s letter left their positions at UTA for reasons such as taking a position at another job, taking care of ailing parents and retirement.
Cotton did not respond by publication time.
Similar cases with other administration faculty were cited in Karbhari’s evaluation report.
Nakia Pope, former Center for Teaching and Learning Excellence director, abruptly resigned in 2016 because he could no longer stand working with Karbhari, according to the evaluation.
Lorraine Phillips, former assistant vice provost for Institutional Effectiveness and Reporting, announced her resignation on June 30, 2017. According to the evaluation, she could no longer work with Karbhari because of the way he treated her and others at the institution and because he micromanaged all aspects of the campus.
Karbhari stepped down from his position as university president Thursday following the release of a 2019 audit report that revealed UTA appeared to violate UT System and UTA rules and guidelines as well as state laws.
Teik Lim, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, currently serves as administrator in charge until the UT System finds an interim president.
