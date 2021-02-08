Rep. Ron Wright dies after being hospitalized for COVID-19

U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, an Arlington Republican and UTA alumnus, died Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19.
Wright, 67, is the first sitting member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with the virus.
Wright issued a statement Jan. 21 saying he tested positive a week after coming into close contact with an individual that had COVID-19.
He and his wife were later admitted to Baylor Hospital in Dallas.
Wright had also been battling cancer for several years.
Wright joined Congress in 2019 after winning the U.S. House District 6 seat, which represents parts of Ellis and Navarro counties and the southeast corner of Tarrant County that includes most of Arlington and Mansfield.
Gov. Greg Abbott’s office said a special election will be called to fill the vacant seat.
Abbott was among many expressing their condolences for Wright’s passing.
“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of U.S. Rep. Ron Wright,” he said in a press release. “Ron was a principled leader who fought to preserve Texas values and was an exemplary representative of his district.”
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House of Representatives “sadly mourns” Wright’s passing.
“Representative Wright was a proud sixth-generation son of Tarrant County, who dedicated a life of public service to the people of Texas,” she said.
Wright had previously served as the mayor pro tempore of Arlington before working as chief of staff for former Rep. Joe Barton.
UTA interim President Teik Lim tweeted that he was saddened to hear about Wright’s death.
“Our thoughts are with his wife and their family and his many friends,” he said. “We honor his service to UTA, Arlington & the Texas’ 6th congressional district.”
