February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month, and UTA’s Relationship Violence and Sexual Assault Prevention program is calling for an end to violence with a digital and in-person campaign.
An important aspect to recognize about dating violence is how common it is, said Connor Nickerson, Relationship Violence and Sexual Assault Prevention intern and social work senior.
Approximately 1 in 11 females and 1 in 15 males in high school reported experiencing physical dating violence in the previous year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 1 in 9 female and 1 in 36 male high school students reported having experienced sexual dating violence in the last year.
In addition, the CDC says high schoolers exposed to dating violence are at a higher risk for facing dating violence in college, and teen dating violence is not experienced equally. Sexual minority groups and some racial or ethnic minority groups are disproportionately affected by violence.
Dating violence encompasses more than physical and sexual violence; it includes psychological aggression and stalking. It can encompass actions that make one feel unsafe as well as verbal and nonverbal communication with the intent to harm or exert control, according to the CDC. Dating violence can also take place electronically, such as repeated texting or posting nudes of a partner without consent.
Many people view dating violence as limited to certain groups or occurring outside of their social circles, and this viewpoint needs to change, Nickerson said.
“We don’t discuss it enough as society. We have this culture of silence,” he said. “We need to speak up and honor people’s experiences but also educate others so these experiences don’t happen.”
The Relationship Violence and Sexual Assault Prevention program is trying to combat this problem and is starting with bringing awareness to the issues.
Over the past week, the program has been trying to inform students by passing out bags with information on consent and healthy relationships around campus. Throughout the month, they will also be raising awareness via flyers, tabling events and Instagram, Nickerson said.
Social media plays a big part in the Relationship Violence and Sexual Assault Prevention program’s efforts, said Casie Wofford, the program’s confidential advocate. Coffee and Conversations, for example, is a weekly session led by peer educators on Instagram that discusses a wide variety of topics.
The Relationship Violence and Sexual Assault Prevention program is also promoting services it offers on campus.
As a confidential advocate, Wofford facilitates support and services for victims and survivors of sexual and relationship violence. She is one of the few campus employees who is not mandated to report Title IX misconduct allegations to the Title IX coordinator.
Wofford remains available via Teams, phone, email and in person for students. She’s there to help students explore all of their options and decide how they want to move forward in their healing, ensuring that they themselves remain in control of their process, she said. In addition, she provides academic intervention and regular check-ins with students.
The Relationship Violence and Sexual Assault Prevention program also holds daily survivor support group meetings, offered both virtually and in-person. The in-person meetings take place in the Zen Zone located in Ransom Hall, an area anyone can book when stressed or overwhelmed.
The program also provides emergency apartments, transportation, clothing and food for dire situations, said Erykah Brazzeal, Relationship Violence and Sexual Assault Prevention intern and social work graduate student.
Local high schools have also requested Relationship Violence and Sexual Assault Prevention presentations, Wofford said.
When it comes to teens and the topics of dating violence and sexual violence, Wofford said it’s important for adults to have open conversations. If teens don’t learn in their homes or their schools, they’re going to turn to the incomplete representation in the media.
Popular media can often make light of assault and display bad examples of consent in content often geared toward teens, she said, and those examples can become what young people view as correct or normal. She also said our culture highlights severe, physical forms of violence while overlooking more discrete forms, such as violence in language.
Nickerson said one of the biggest issues that he sees in dating violence is that people are taught to recognize dating violence after it’s too late instead of teaching people what they should look for in a partner and as they’re starting a relationship.
He said it’s also important to educate perpetrators about the noncriminal aspects of dating violence, such as manipulation, so that they can improve their behavior and unlearn those actions.
He said as UTA students, it’s vital for anyone who wants to be an advocate against dating violence to listen to survivors and get informed about the resources available to help them.
Wofford encourages people to be vocal about their support and get involved with the Relationship Violence and Sexual Assault Prevention program’s peer educator, internship and volunteer opportunities.
For those who need help, Relationship Violence and Sexual Assault Prevention is available to provide them assistance.
Though it may be difficult for survivors to bare their souls and confide, the program readily meets survivors at whatever level they’re comfortable with, Brazzeal said.
“We don’t just say we’re there for you for the sake of it,” she said.
