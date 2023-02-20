Registration for Bed Races open and ready to roll

Sheets will be going down as UTA’s annual Bed Races approach, with registration open to compete in the event March 29 at Maverick Stadium.
Coming back for the second time since the pandemic, Bed Races will have teams of five roll a wheeled bed across 40 yards while competing for the fastest time. Winners will come from three divisions: men’s, women’s and co-ed, according to the UTA website.
This year’s theme is based on the franchise Pokémon. Xitlalic Valles, EXCEL Campus Activities programming director, said in a text message that it was chosen because of her love for the show. Both racers and non-racers are encouraged to dress up to win the costume contest.
“It’s something we all grew up watching, and even if we did not grow up watching it, it was still very prevalent in our childhoods,” Valles said. “Pokémon has been around for a long time. Some people learned about it from their parents or friends they made in school.”
Interested groups can register online. Early registration runs until March 10 for $40, but participants can sign up until March 28 for $50. Racing beds are provided, and the fee includes T-shirts for each of the team’s members. In case some groups have less than five members, individual registration is also available.
“It is always a fun event because you get to see people and how they dress for the themes,” said finance junior Megan McDonald, who attended the event last year.
Students not participating in the races themselves can still enjoy the event’s free activities, which include costume contests, a DJ and inflatables, said student activities director PK Kelly.
“Make sure you’re having the best out of your college experience, so if you are afraid to go, it’s open to anyone. There’s always something for you to do. You can dance, you can watch the game, you can do different types of activities,” McDonald said, “You don’t have to race.”
Seeing people run in the costumes with the beds can be fun, she said, especially because of a big crowd watching and different organizations supporting.
“I’m really excited to see what people are going to do for this semester,” McDonald said.
Spring 2022 saw the return of the bed races after a three-year hiatus due to COVID, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Kelly said they were excited to get so many participants last year, despite last hosting the event in 2019, and he added that they are ready for more participants this year.
“I feel that students seem ready to participate fully in programs again,” he said.
The event being outdoors can help manage COVID-19 risks, but people are welcome to wear masks, and sanitizers will be available in the venue, Kelly said.
Bed Races is the university’s longest running tradition, according to the UTA website. Kelly said the campus was looking for “something unusual and different” to open the Maverick Stadium in 1980, and running with beds became their resting answer.
Students used to make their own beds for the race as a challenge for engineering students, he said. Now, they use designated beds they know are structurally sound, he said.
On the day of the event, doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the race hits go at 7:30 p.m. A mandatory captain’s meeting will take place at 7:15 p.m.
“[The event is about] just making the best memories and enjoying the traditions we have on campus, because Bed Races is one of the biggest traditions we have,” McDonald said.
