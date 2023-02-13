Recruitment season begins for Fraternity and Sorority Life

Every year, UTA Fraternity and Sorority Life enters its recruitment season to encourage students on campus to join Greek life.
Recruitment season is when Fraternity and Sorority Life organizations promote Greek life, said Yvonne Dominguez, Fraternity and Sorority Life coordinator. It’s a chance for students interested in joining that semester or learning about the organizations to engage directly with those chapters and members.
“It's an opportunity for our organizations to really just go out there and have the opportunity, or create those spaces for students to come out and get to learn more about them or what they stand for,” Dominguez said.
This year, the four Greek councils split the season into three weeks in February. The four councils are the College Panhellenic Council, the Interfraternity Council, the Multicultural Greek Council and the National Pan-Hellenic Council.
Recruitment is about building relationships, Dominguez said. Her office educates its students on building relationships across campus and exposing themselves to new opportunities, even with peers.
“It's really just more so that professional personal development we provide to our students as it relates to recruitment,” she said. “We provide different experiences all year round for each of our councils.”
Dominguez said Greek life sees partnerships between National Headquarters, chapters on campus, Fraternity and Sorority Life and university policies and expectations. This exists so the teams can work collaboratively to ensure they follow laws and policies and involved students feel supported in bringing new members to the organization.
The university has 27 fraternities and sororities, each with different values, activities and experiences. Each organization has its own membership fees or dues and expects different time commitments from students, according to the Fraternity and Sorority Life website.
Jackeline Garza, president of the Multicultural Greek Council, said that her role during the recruitment season is to oversee her executive board. One of their strategies last year was Greek unity and ensuring all their organizations collaborate.
“Everyone tries, everyone puts their full selves out there. If you look at the orgs within my counsel, you'll see each of their pages like, ‘Hey, we have these events for the next two weeks. And each of them has their theme going on,’” Garza said.
In Fraternity and Sorority Life, they say recruitment is “360 all year-round,” Dominguez said. Even when students aren’t hosting a rush week, they’re still recruiting by showing who they are.
Dominguez said that returning from COVID-19 was a struggle for older members because they had to learn how to build community in person again.
“I would say that's where we've seen that shift of our students coming out from COVID and relying on virtual to how do we meet our students in person and build that community in person again,” Dominguez said.
D’Angelo Gillespie, coordinator of Fraternity and Sorority Life and adviser of the Interfraternity Council and the National Pan-Hellenic Council, said he looked forward to the Stroll-Off the most as one of the team's newest members.
“Being a member of IFC and from a whole different region, a whole different state being from Michigan. I'm really interested to see how the culture is here within IFC in Texas,” Gillespie said.
The easiest way to see the upcoming Fraternity and Sorority Life events is through the MavOrgs website, he said. Each council has a page on MavOrgs allowing people to see all the events. Most events are also found on the Fraternity and Sorority Life website, and each chapter has a page for chapter-specific recruitment events.
“We emphasize students going to multiple events, really because that allows a student to explore the different opportunities and find the right organization for them,” Dominguez said.
Garza said that before joining Fraternity and Sorority Life, she never saw herself as a “sorority girl” or thought she would be an authority figure. She said she has learned a lot of time management and studying skills with support from her fellow sisters.
“Then I met my sisters, and I was just like, ‘Whoa, like, this is something different,’ and I felt at home. I had found my own home,” Garza said.
