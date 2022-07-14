Record-breaking temperatures cause concern as Texas faces worst drought in over a decade

Scalding, record-high temperatures and below-average rainfall have caused concerns over statewide droughts, and several media outlets are comparing this year’s conditions to those from 2011, when Texas suffered its costliest agricultural loss. 2022 may not meet that level of severity — yet.
The drought is affecting more than 93% of the state, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Over half of Texas is under extreme conditions, which can extensively damage soil and crops, create concern over water sanitation and reservoir level, pose an increased risk of large wildfires and cause severe loss of fish, plants and wildlife.
About 86% of the state was experiencing drought last week. That figure was less than 80% at the beginning of the year and only around 5% last July.
Compared to figures from October 2011, Texas is currently behind in drought severity despite conditions being the worst in more than a decade. Back in 2011, 100% of the state was experiencing some kind of drought, and nearly 97% was categorized as extreme.
The 2011 drought amounted to an estimated $7.62 billion in agricultural losses caused by record-high temperatures, record-low precipitation and the drought’s duration, according to the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.
Texas has been seeing temperatures break both daily and monthly records, Texas State climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon said. This May tied for the second-hottest May on record, and June was the fifth-hottest.
July temperatures have already met and broken 13 monthly records across the state. July 10 saw three records break: 111 degrees in College Station – up from the 109-degree record set in 1954; 105 degrees in the Houston area – from the 104 record in 1980; and 101 also in the Houston area – up one degree from 2018’s record.
Temperatures are expected to reach or break more records in the coming week, largely in the Panhandle, according to the National Digital Forecast Database.
During the summer, Central Texas typically has highs in the mid-90s and lows in the mid- to upper-70s, and it’s normal to have between 10 and 20 hundred-degree days in a given year, Nielsen-Gammon said.
The Metroplex alone has already seen 20 days where highs reached or surpassed 100 degrees. The greatest annual number of 100-degree days is 71, which Texas reached in 2011.
Multiple factors play into the current rise in temperatures, according to Nielsen-Gammon:
- The Gulf of Mexico has been warmer than usual and as air from the region reaches into Texas, heat and humidity increase.
- The droughts also play a role – without water to evaporate, the sun’s energy goes into heating the ground, further driving up temperatures.
- A weather pattern is preventing the flow of tropical air into the state, leaving air to bake onto the ground and other land masses.
- Overall, temperatures have gone up two degrees globally and in the state.
According to Nielsen-Gammon, the factors that lead to drought are related to temperature and rainfall.
Texas has large swings of rainfall which can cause entire decades to be 20% to 30% above or below average, he said. Rain also seems to fall in more intense bursts due to climate change, which means less water soaks into the ground and more runs off.
The amount of rainfall required to sustain crops depends on the type of crop, but they typically require anywhere from 15 to 30 inches. This calendar year has seen eight to 22 inches in North Central Texas while the climate remains particularly dry south and southwest of the Metroplex.
Higher temperatures cause higher evaporation rates, which prevents water from staying in the soil long enough to water plants and leads to decreases in stock tanks and water reservoirs.
Reservoirs are running below where they normally would be this time of year, Nielsen-Gammon said. Statewide levels are dropping about as rapidly as they did in 2011.
The current drought will be especially hard on farmers and ranchers, and its impact will broaden as it continues, he said. Many farmers can withstand one occasional bad year, but having multiple bad years is a problem.
Most of the state won’t catch up to 2011’s drought conditions, Nielsen-Gammon said. The only way current conditions will exceed them is if Texas stays substantially dry through next year, which is a possibility.
La Niña, which played a major role in the 2011 drought – according to NPR – is currently in effect in the U.S. The oceanic weather pattern creates drier, warmer weather in southern states.
If it continues into next year – the odds currently stand between 50% and 60% – Texas could end up facing similar conditions to those from 2011.
@erickreports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.