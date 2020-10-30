This is a crime wrapup from Oct. 24 to Oct. 29.
Offensive/Provocative physical contact
Officers responded to a report of a fight near the 601 block of Summit Avenue involving two male students Oct. 24. The students were found to have assaulted each other during a dispute, said UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord in an email.
Both students were issued citations and released, McCord said.
Offensive or provocative physical contact is a class C misdemeanor according to the Texas Penal Code. Violators can face a fine of up to $500.
Theft
A UTA police officer identified four flags missing from the exterior of Ransom Hall on Oct 25. The estimated value of the theft is unknown, McCord said.
The case is currently active, according to the UTA crime log.
Theft of property valued less than $100 is a class C misdemeanor, according to the Texas Penal Code. Violators can face a fine of up to $500.
Stalking
An unaffiliated female reported being harassed by an unaffiliated male Oct. 25. The male was yelling at the female regarding a dispute, McCord said.
The case is currently active, according to the UTA crime log.
Stalking is a third-degree felony, according to the Texas Penal Code. Violators may face a jail sentence between two to 10 years and a fine of up to $10,000.
Reckless damage or destruction of property
A male staff member reported damage to a paid parking machine near the 701 block of West Nedderman Drive on Monday. The estimated value of the damage is $7,000, McCord said.
The case is currently active, according to the UTA crime log.
Reckless damage or destruction of property is considered a class C misdemeanor, according to the Texas Penal Code. Violators may face a fine of up to $500.
Theft
A male student reported a scam Wednesday after meeting an unidentified individual through social media. The individual threatened to post compromising pictures of the student unless money was sent, McCord said.
The student transferred $160 to the individual. The case is currently active, according to the UTA crime log.
Theft of property valued between $100 and $750 is a class B misdemeanor, according to the Texas Penal Code. Violators can face a fine of up to $2,000, a prison sentence not to exceed 180 days or both.
Theft
A male student reported getting scammed Wednesday through an internet sale. The student received an email showing payment and shipped a MacBook to complete the sale, McCord said.
The payment confirmation email was discovered by the student to be fraudulent, McCord said.
The case is currently active, according to the UTA crime log.
“UTA Police encourage the community to confirm information related to online sales before shipping property, as fraudulent emails can look official,” McCord said. “Verification can be done through the application or fund transfer service.”
According to the Texas Penal Code, theft of property valued between $100 and $750 is a class B misdemeanor. Violators can face a fine of up to $2,000, a prison sentence not to exceed 180 days or both.
Possible use inhale/ingest of volatile chemical
Officers responded to a report of an unaffiliated male inhaling a volatile chemical near the 1101 block of South Cooper Street on Wednesday. It was determined the male was inhaling compressed air, McCord said.
The incident is currently under investigation, he said. [
Inhaling or ingesting a volatile chemical is a class B misdemeanor, according to the Texas Health and Safety Code. Violators can face a fine of up to $2,000, a prison sentence not to exceed 180 days or both.
