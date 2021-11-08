Recitals, ensembles and concerts to be held throughout November
UTA’s Department of Music is holding several student recitals, ensembles and band and orchestra concerts in November.

Performances will be held through Nov. 30 at Irons Recital Hall located in the Fine Arts Building.

The UTA Fall Jazz Concert, the only concert not being held at Irons Recital Hall, will be Nov. 18 at Texas Hall.

There will also be three performances in December. The Sigma Alpha Iota International Music Fraternity’s Christmas Recital and the UTA Symphony Orchestra Concert will be held at Irons Recital Hall on Dec. 1 and 2 respectively, while the University Singers and Symphonic Winds Concert will be held at Texas Hall on Dec. 5. 

Tickets to all large ensemble concerts are available at the door and for advance purchase at UTATickets.com.

Doors open approximately 30 minutes before performance time.  

The list of performance schedules can be found here.

