Rare summertime cold front, chances of showers expected this week in the Metroplex

The Metroplex can expect a rare summertime cold front early next week.

Residents can anticipate a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the day Monday, said Matt Stalley, National Weather Service meteorologist.

Stalley recommends people make alternative arrangements Monday if they have outdoor activities planned.

“Just in case there's a strong storm that happens to affect your area Monday, Monday evening or even late Monday afternoon,” he said.

The heat index Monday could be as high as 99.

With the cold front coming in, Tuesday will see cooler weather with a high near 84. Wednesday is expecting warmer weather with a high near 93.

Thursday is predicted to have a high near 95 while Friday is expected to have a high near 98.

A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms is predicted Saturday with a high near 95.

