RAPID to add new and more inclusive Rideshare vehicles

Arlington RAPID officials have begun adding new and more inclusive vehicles to their existing line-up.
Arlington’s Rideshare, Automation and Payment Integration Demonstration is an autonomous ride service. The city created the program in partnership with Via Transportation, May Mobility and UTA to provide rides throughout downtown Arlington and UTA, according to a Jan. 24 city press release.
In an effort to be more inclusive, they have now begun to add May Mobility’s Toyota Sienna Autono-MaaS vans. These vehicles, the first of which is already in use, are able to seat up to four single riders or two single riders and one wheelchair rider.
“It features Toyota’s highly adaptable Vehicle Control Interface (VCI), which enables seamless technology integration with May Mobility’s autonomous driving kit (ADK) for robust operation of key vehicle control systems, such as steering, braking and acceleration,” the press release said.
Ann Foss, Arlington Transportation Department Planning and Programming Manager, said they plan to begin trading all their current vehicles with the updated Toyota Sienna vans.
“Currently, we have one of the new Toyota Sienna vans, and that is in addition to the four Lexus SUVs that we've had operating as part of the RAPID service from the beginning,” Foss said.
Since opening in March 2021, they have provided over 31,000 rides throughout Arlington and UTA, according to the statement. The service currently offers services from Division Street to the north, Mary Street to the east, Mitchell Street to the south and Davis Drive to the west.
RAPID also expects to receive a grant from the North Central Texas Council of Governments to keep providing the service until at least 2024, the press release said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.