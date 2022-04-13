RAPID receives financial support to run until 2024

Arlington Rideshare, Automation and Payment Integration Demonstration — the city’s autonomous rideshare pilot program — has seen success and received funding to continue services for at least two more years.
The North Texas Central Council of Governments recently approved a funding request that would finance RAPID through at least 2024, according to the city’s press release. The program’s initial funding ended on March 18.
The service was unveiled by the city in March 2021, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. Arlington, UTA, Via Rideshare and May Mobility partnered for this program, which was meant to last for one year.
The service was introduced because a community stakeholder group, tasked with studying Arlington’s transportation needs recommended an on-demand rideshare service during 2016-2017, said Ann Foss, principal planner in the office of strategic initiatives for the city of Arlington.
The city wants residents to gain comfort with automated technology as it grows in popularity, Foss said. RAPID is the third autonomous vehicle service in Arlington.
The first project was an autonomous rideshare pilot program in the entertainment district named Milo, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. It opened to the public in August 2017.
Milo only lasted a year before the city replaced it with a partnership with Drive.ai to launch a self-driving artificial intelligence vehicle in October 2018. Drive.ai also lasted one year.
“I think most of the feedback is really positive. People enjoy the [RAPID] service,” Foss said. “They want to see it continue, they want to see it expand.”
While the RAPID vehicles are autonomous, a human operator remains behind the wheel during rides in case they need to intervene, Foss said. The service operates in a complex environment with high amounts of pedestrian activity, cyclists and unprotected turns.
When the program first launched, the vehicles were fully autonomous 60-70% of the time, she said. By the end of 2021, the vehicles were autonomous over 80% of the time.
The RAPID fleet operates in downtown Arlington and on UTA’s campus, according to the city’s press release. Rides can be ordered on-demand through the Via app or by calling a number.
Michael Vaccarino, Via’s head of partnerships for North America, said the company has been working with Arlington to deliver an on-demand public transit service since 2017.
Downtown Arlington is the ideal backdrop for a program like RAPID because the area has the ongoing investments and innovation business that is needed for it, Vaccarino said.
He said the service operates in a diverse area. It’s a strong testing ground to receive a wide array of opinions about how the service might function.
Via’s software powers the booking, routing and passenger and vehicle assignments for the service, Vaccarino said.
“When AVs [autonomous vehicles] are deployed as a part of public transit, as a part of mass transit and scaled efficiently, they can serve as a really accessible and convenient way to travel,” Vaccarino said.
RAPID has provided 28,000 rides since its launch and has been averaging 800-900 rides a week, he said.
Greg Hladik, UTA auxiliary services executive director, said in an email that UTA students make the majority of 28,000 rides offered during the pilot year.
Arlington is an innovator for autonomous vehicle pilot programs, Hladik said. RAPID incorporated the city’s public transportation program with the UTA mobility network while allowing researchers to participate and share findings with the transportation community.
“It was very promising to watch how the student body responded to these self-driving shuttles and adopted them for their daily travel needs within the service zone,” Hladik said in a city press release. “This pilot has taught us there are several applications on a college campus to incorporate self-driving technology into the traditional campus mobility network.”
RAPID has a 98% on-time rate, with 80% of riders calling it convenient and 90% saying they would use the service again in the future, Vaccarino said.
Criminal justice senior Ethan Brinkman said he uses RAPID multiple times a month to run errands around Arlington.
“Since Texas has, like, no public transportation, I think it’s definitely a huge benefit, especially to students,” Brinkman said.
Via believes that autonomous vehicles will only be impactful if they’re accessible and integrated with public transit systems, Vaccarino said.
While he uses the service often, Brinkman said he sometimes experiences delays up to 20-30 minutes. Other issues are the inconvenient pick-up and drop-off locations.
However, the affordability of RAPID outweighs any potential downsides, he said.
Vaccarino said what students have come to expect in different forms of private transportation like Uber and Lyft should be what they expect from public transit systems.
“[Student’s] tax dollars are going towards public transit, and so they should be the ones to help push for the type of change and technology adoption that their public transit agencies can and should be using,” he said.
@hezelltx
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.