Rape culture's prevalence in media and ways to prevent it in everyday life

The sexualization and normalization of rape culture is prevalent throughout the history of entertainment, and students should actively participate in preventing these behaviors on college campuses.
Rape culture refers to the way that sexual and relationship violence is portrayed and normalized in media and pop culture, said Kendra Zellan, Student Advocacy Services assistant director, in an email.
Normalization of sexual and relationship violence under the band-aid of passion is not a foreign concept, Zellan said.
From scenes from classic rom-coms like The Notebook where Ryan Gosling’s character hangs from a Ferris wheel to make Rachel McAdams go on a date with him even after her many dismissals, to snippets from the TV sitcom Friends where Lisa Kudrow’s character brushes stalking under the rug, to famous songs such as “Animals” by Maroon 5 where Adam Levine sings “Baby I'm preying on you tonight, hunt you down eat you alive," rape culture can be seen in pop culture.
She said when violence is portrayed as something that is neutral or even positive, society becomes numb to recognizing red flags in real life.
“We see a lot of media that shows violence in a romantic way, especially issues like stalking, coercion, and misuse of power,” Zellan said. “We should not shed a romantic light on someone not respecting boundaries and coercing people into situations they are not consenting to.”
The media also often makes light of violence by making jokes about these topics, she said. Stalking, jealousy, control and coercion are often the punchline for jokes, which generally include negative stereotypes about mental health and gender identity.
Sociology senior Mayeli Contreras said in the ‘80s and ‘90s, women were exploited more than men when it comes to the media portraying harassment and rape. She said people’s entertainment feeds on seeing women in pain.
Contreras said if scenes like that are not shown to spread awareness, it gives perpetrators the idea that violence is normal.
“It definitely depends on what message is being portrayed in whatever movie or film, but I think that a lot of it objectifies women and it's just very strange,” she said.
Contreras said an example of this is Netflix’s Blonde, a fictionalized account inspired by Marilyn Monroe’s life.
A lot of the movie’s reviews suggested the scenes sexualize Monroe, which generates a negative stereotype that shifts the blame on the victim and objectifies them to the point that they’re not even seen as people, but mere sex objects, she said.
The portrayal of such intense and vulgar scenes can desensitize people, Contreras said. This makes victims even more hyper aware of their surroundings, especially at parties and where alcohol consumption is present.
“It's unfortunate because I feel like the victims or potential victims are the ones that have to put that burden on themselves,” she said. “Compared to society putting more pressure on men in general to have more respect, and to view women in an appropriate way and as humans and not just what they can do in relation to [men].”
Social work senior Lindsay McCranie said there are people who take advantage of someone in a vulnerable state.
McCranie said college is an easier spot to target vulnerable people such as walking alone, partying or being under the influence.
“Sometimes people don't even have a choice, like someone comes up on them or they're unconscious or so many other things that people aren't aware of,” McCranie said.
Contreras said with college parties and alcohol consumption, many have blurred lines for boundaries, and is a main reason why rape culture and hookup culture are prevalent in universities.
Zellan said there is pressure among college students to participate in “hookup culture,” where students engage in casual sex to explore sexuality. However, she said the problem is not with the exploration of sexuality in itself but the lack of education and awareness about how to do so consensually and safely.
“Consent needs to be established before, during and ongoingly throughout an intimate partner relationship, regardless of how casual or committed the relationship,” she said.
Contreras said hookup culture can be safe as long as those involved are being safe about it.
The abolishment of these cultures starts with learning how to respect consent and spread conversation, education and resources surrounding it, she said.
“Hopefully you can prevent it. So to have better conversations about it, I think just talking about it is a step compared to acting like it doesn't exist or brushing it under the rug,” Contreras said. “Because then that's what these people that harm others want, you know, for nobody to ever talk about it.”
Having conversations about rape culture is the first start in preventing it, Zellan said. Calling out somebody who made a “joke” that perpetuates violence and helping people understand the underlying message they’re conveying is important.
These jokes are often made at the expense of denying victims and survivors their experience by invalidating and or silencing their voices, she said.
“When sexual and relationship violence is not treated as a serious topic, victims and survivors do not feel comfortable or safe speaking up,” Zellan said.
She said perpetrators should be held accountable rather than making victims and survivors feel the blame for what happened to them.
“No one asks to be victimized, no matter where they were, who they were with, what they were wearing, how much alcohol or how many substances they consumed,” Zellan said. “It is never the victim’s fault.”
