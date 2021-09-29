Ramblin’ Roads Music Festival to bring live music, a car show and artisan market to downtown Arlington

The first weekend of October will have music beating through the streets of downtown Arlington. Artisans will sell wares, motorheads will show off classic vehicles and for the first time ever, local businesses will host performances for the Ramblin’ Roads Music Festival.
The three-day celebration of live music is set to take place from Friday to Sunday at more than 18 local venues, including Levitt Pavilion, Arlington Music Hall and Texas Live. Musical performances will range from genres of rock and country to blues, jazz and Latin.
Seventeen smaller venues around downtown such as J. Gilligan’s Bar & Grill, Inclusion Coffee, Cartel Taco Bar and Old School Pizza Tavern will also host performances.
In addition to live music, the festival will also host a classic car show at Vandergriff Town Center, a youth voice competition at Arlington Music Hall, an artisan market at Legal Draft Beer Co. and a gospel brunch at Sanford House Inn and Spa.
The festival’s conception came from a desire to expand Arlington’s growing music scene, which led Maggie Campbell, Downtown Arlington Management Corp. president and CEO, to consider distributing sponsorship funds to other businesses aside from the Levitt Pavilion.
“Why couldn’t we make this bigger?” Campbell said. “Why does it all just have to happen at the Levitt? We’ve got stages everywhere.”
Grants generated from the sponsorship funds and the festival’s ticket sales offered venues the opportunity to participate in the festival and pay performers.
Festivals are beneficial for both establishments and performers because they help build long-lasting customers and relationships, said Palestine resident Mike Freiley, who will perform with his band Lava Bomb at On Tap on Oct. 1.
The bands can grow their fanbases, and the venues that host their performances attract paying customers, he said.
“It’s a win-win for the vendors and the artists alike,” he said.
Letatia Teykl, Levitt Pavilion executive director, said the Ramblin’ Roads Festival brings attention to the diverse ways people enjoy music.
“I think that’s what this festival does,” Teykl said. “It’s giving everybody a seat at the table to play music and be celebrated.”
Downtown Arlington brings in over $118 million a year from arts and cultural institutions, according to a 2019 Downtown Arlington Management Corporation study.
“The results of the study really proved to us and gave us the data to understand that investing in arts and culture is a viable economic development strategy,” Campbell said.
For additional information, including the full lineup of performances and ticket options, go to the Ramblin’ Roads Musical Festival’s website.
@erickreports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.