Downtown Arlington’s music scene came to life this past weekend as the first-ever Ramblin’ Roads Music Festival hit the streets with more than 70 shows at over 18 venues, including Levitt Pavilion, Arlington Music Hall and Texas Live.
Several smaller venues, such as J. Gilligan’s Bar and Grill, Grease Monkey Burger Shop and Social Club, and Create Arlington also held performances.
As part of the festival, there was also a classic car show, youth voice competition, artisan market and a special-event Gospel Brunch.
Students from the Metroplex participated in a youth voice competition led by a joke-cracking emcee who introduced each contestant before they displayed their talents for the crowd.
The students’ performances ranged from genres of country and pop to rock and urban. One of the competitors performed her rendition of The Jackson 5’s “I Want You Back.” Another competitor with a deep-baritone voice sang Josh Turner’s “Your Man” as he gripped the side of his leather jacket and played air guitar between lyrics.
In the end, the audience decided on the winner by giving them the loudest applause.
Artisans lined up their stands in the parking lot between Legal Draft Beer Co. and Cartel Taco Bar.
Potential customers perused through what vendors had to offer: pastel paintings of old Chevrolets and Fords, german pretzels, custom-made pop culture t-shirts, hand-woven African baskets, lamps made from wooden stumps and Edison bulbs, reversible dog bandanas and more.
The Gospel Brunch, a separately ticketed event, took place under the shade of white tents on the patio of the Sanford House Inn and Spa.
Attendees filled the seats as The Franklin Imagine Group gave soulful, high-energy performances. Angela Blair, one of the musical guests, belted out hallelujahs with a powerful voice that awed and surprised multiple audience members.
Some of the festival’s venues saw larger crowds than others.
Velvet Love Box, a rock and pop band, performed at J. Gilligan’s on Friday night and drew enough people to make finding a seat a challenge.
Arlington Music Hall, on the other hand, saw a smaller turnout when it hosted Jamestown Revival.
Singer and guitarist Jon Clay said it was the smallest crowd the band had played for in a long time.
It’s the first year of the festival and progress takes time, said singer and keyboardist Zach Chance.
“The journey of a thousand miles starts with one step,” he said.
Despite its size, the crowd, along with the band, was energetic. Band members danced, laughed and smiled as they performed. The audience yelled playfully toward the stage between songs, and the band reciprocated with jokes and stories.
After the final song, the audience gave a standing ovation.
Some of the festival’s final shows were at the Levitt Pavilion, which hosted performances by the Shaun Martin Trio, Big Ass Brass Band and other jazz groups.
The Big Ass Brass Band’s instruments reflected the red and orange stage lights as members of the band swayed to their rendition of Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song.”
An older couple in matching turquoise shirts danced on the sidewalk at the edge of the Levitt’s grass field.
Like Jamestown Revival’s crowd, the turnout was small, with several rows of seats left empty.
Despite that, the audience matched the enthusiasm of the band.
“When I say ‘Big Ass,’ you say ‘Brass Band,’” one of the band members asked of the crowd, and the audience followed along.
Arlington residents Stan and Cassandra Smith, who were at the Levitt, said they enjoyed the shows and admired the talent.
They had been to other venues and considered whether they would like to see more of the festival in the future.
“When I think about the Austin City Limits Festival that they have every year, this kind of reminds me of something that could be an ongoing annual event here,” Stan Smith said.
