Rainy, cold days expected for Arlington

Over the weekend, a cold front will hit Arlington followed by rain through the beginning of next week.
The weather will feel more like January, with cool wind instead of the higher temperatures from this week, said Monique Sellers, National Weather Service meteorologist.
Highs will be around the low to mid-50s throughout the remainder of the week, she said.
@jrbalvino
news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.