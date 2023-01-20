 Skip to main content
Rainy, cold days expected for Arlington

Over the weekend, a cold front will hit Arlington followed by rain through the beginning of next week.

The weather will feel more like January, with cool wind instead of the higher temperatures from this week, said Monique Sellers, National Weather Service meteorologist.

Highs will be around the low to mid-50s throughout the remainder of the week, she said.

