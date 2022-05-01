Heavy showers to start the week in the Metroplex
The Metroplex can expect warm weather, possible showers and thunderstorms this week. 

There will be chances of storms and temperatures in the 80s about every day this week, said Matt Stalley, National Weather Service lead meteorologist.

Frequent fronts are expected to move through and bring chances for showers and thunderstorms Monday through Thursday then possibly drying out by Friday, Stalley said.

People with outdoor plans can keep an umbrella handy because rain is likely to fall throughout the week, he said.

Higher temperatures, reaching into the 90s, will become more routine as we move into mid- to late May, he said.

