The Metroplex can expect warm weather, possible showers and thunderstorms this week.
There will be chances of storms and temperatures in the 80s about every day this week, said Matt Stalley, National Weather Service lead meteorologist.
Frequent fronts are expected to move through and bring chances for showers and thunderstorms Monday through Thursday then possibly drying out by Friday, Stalley said.
People with outdoor plans can keep an umbrella handy because rain is likely to fall throughout the week, he said.
Higher temperatures, reaching into the 90s, will become more routine as we move into mid- to late May, he said.
Weekly Outlook
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 85 and a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67 and a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms at night.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 79 and a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67 and a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms at night.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87 and a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69 and a 60% chance of precipitation, including showers and thunderstorms, at night.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83 and a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61 and a 20% chance of showers at night.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 87 during the day. Mostly clear, with a low around 67 at night. Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 90 during the day.
