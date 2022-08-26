Rain expected to continue through beginning of next week
Illustration by Yvonne Collier

Arlington can expect normal temperatures over the next few days, sitting in the lower 90s and lower to mid 70s in the evening throughout the week, said Matt Bishop, National Weather Service meteorologist.

There is a 20% chance of rain over the weekend, but Bishop said it’s hit or miss, anticipating mostly nice weather.

However, he said he expects a weak front to come in Tuesday and Wednesday, raising the chances of rain to 50% until Thursday.

Bishop recommends people carry around an umbrella for the rainy weather.

