weather (copy)

This week is expected to start warm and dry, but rainfall is predicted by Tuesday, with possible severe weather.

Sarah Barnes, National Weather Service meteorologist, said highs are predicted to be in the mid-80s Monday, but by late Tuesday, rain chances are expected to rise.

Chances of rain will continue for most of the week. Later in the week, the weather will be drier and a bit cooler with potential highs in the 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday have the highest chance for severe weather, especially Tuesday evening with potential heavy rainfall.

“It’s going to be a fairly slow-moving system, and there’s just a lot of moisture that’s coming up into the area,” Barnes said. “[We] could see some fairly good rainfall with this system.”

Barnes recommends having an umbrella handy starting Tuesday.

@WolfIsaly

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments