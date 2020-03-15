weather

The Metroplex can expect rain and thunderstorms throughout the week, with rain chances dwindling toward the end of the week.

Patricia Sanchez, National Weather Service meteorologist, said light to moderate showers are expected for Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday are when rain showers and thunderstorms are expected to pick up and be more widespread, she said.

However, rain chances will go down Friday, and Saturday will be a break in the week from rain, Sanchez said.

“We won’t see the sun at least until, looks like sometime on Friday and then rain chances coming back on Sunday,” she said.

A severe weather threat is low for the week until Wednesday night going into Thursday, Sanchez said. Even then, the chance for severe weather is low, she said.

